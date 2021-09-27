Logo
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Launch of New ISXM Capabilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RARITAN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021

New Menu Capability Now Available on VISION and VISION MAX Analyzers Increases Confidence in Blood Transfusion-Related Test Results

RARITAN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ: OCDX), one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies, today announced the availability of Immediate Spin Crossmatch (ISXM) on the company's ORTHO VISION® and ORTHO VISION® MAX Analyzers to aid in detecting incompatibility between donors and recipients in blood transfusions.

ocd_only_black_Logo.jpg

ISXM is a serological test used in blood transfusions to detect ABO blood type incompatibility between donor red blood cells and recipient serum/plasma. While electronic crossmatch is becoming more prevalent, many laboratories still perform full crossmatches (AHG/IAT). When a full crossmatch is performed, it is required to also complete an ISXM test.

"We're pleased to continue our legacy and tradition of bringing relevant immunohematology assays to market to further enable transfusion labs to perform critical tests needed for urgent patient care. The availability of ISXM across all Ortho platforms is a direct response to customer requests to improve workflow and respond quickly to patient needs," said Andrew Corkum, head of Ortho's transfusion medicine product portfolio. "We are proud to offer this new menu capability to further ensure the ongoing safety of blood transfusions while giving laboratory staff the ability to streamline their facilities."

With the addition of ISXM, this new menu capability contributes to Ortho's comprehensive automated testing portfolio. Ortho now has the most comprehensive automated testing portfolio comprised of crossmatching, an antibody panel, titrations and antigen phenotyping. Most laboratories serviced by Ortho perform ISXM manually. With ISXM available on the ORTHO VISION® Platform, not only will laboratory staff now have increased confidence in test results but can shift their focus on value-added tasks and maximizing workflow processes.

The ABO blood group antigens have significant importance in transfusion medicine, as they are the most immunogenic of all the blood group antigens. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NBCI), clerical error is the most common cause of death from a blood transfusion and occurs when an incompatible type of ABO blood is transfused. ISXM adds another layer to Ortho's industry-leading quality and safety measures, helping to increase the reliability of test results.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is powered by Ortho Care® Service and Support, a global, award-winning, holistic service and support program designed to empower laboratorians to take full advantage of Ortho's solutions and consistently deliver the highest quality care.

For more information about Ortho's automated testing solutions, visit our website.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX) is one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies dedicated to transforming patient care.

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Ortho's tests each day. Because Every Test Is A LifeTM, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories and blood banks around the world with innovative technology to ensure test results are fast, accurate and reliable. Ortho's customized solutions enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome lab staffing challenges and reduce costs.

From launching the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developing the world's first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introducing patented dry-slide technology and marketing the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized high-volume antibody and antigen tests for COVID-19, Ortho has been a pioneering leader in the IVD space for over 80 years.

The company is powered by Ortho Care® Service and Support, an award-winning, holistic program that ensures best-in-class technical, field and remote service and inventory support to laboratories in more than 130 countries and territories around the globe.

For more information, visit Ortho's website or social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

References

Dean L. Blood Groups and Red Cell Antigens [Internet]. Bethesda (MD): National Center for Biotechnology Information (US); 2005. Chapter 5, The ABO blood group. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK2267/

favicon.png?sn=NY18436&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ortho-clinical-diagnostics-announces-launch-of-new-isxm-capabilities-301385025.html

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY18436&Transmission_Id=202109270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY18436&DateId=20210927
