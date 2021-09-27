Eastside Distilling Releases Oregon Marionberry Whiskey

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Eastside Distilling Releases Oregon Marionberry Whiskey

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

First In A Series of Three Flavored Eastside Brand Whiskeys

PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 27, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer and trade enthusiasm around flavored whiskies has brought volume numbers to new heights. According to Impact Databank, depletions in the USA reached an estimated 16.1 million 9-liter cases in 2020. A decade ago, volume was under 2.0 million cases. Mintel reports that the flavored options not only appeal to current devoted whiskey drinkers but also to new users that skew younger and female.

Eastside_Distilling_Inc_Marionberry_Whiskey_Bottle.jpg

To capitalize on the continued growth and expansion in the flavored whiskey category, Eastside Distilling is launching an entire line of craft, premium seasonal flavored whiskeys under the parent brand Eastside. The Company re-launched Eastside Marionberry Whiskey on September 1st, with a new and improved premium formula and packaging under the Eastside parent brand. Upcoming, the Company will release its new Luxardo Maraschino Cherry Whiskey, and its new Oregon Cranberry Whiskey.

Specific to Marionberry, Eastside is very excited to offer a product to discerning whiskey drinkers with an indigenous berry that offers the benefit of a special flavor experience. The handmade Eastside Marionberry Whiskey is crafted using local Oregon marionberries and the finest bourbon whiskey rested in oak casks. Janet Oak, Eastside Chief Branding Officer said "our goal is to consistently exceed our consumers expectations with the best, and most unique, spirits experience. I believe we have exceeded this goal with the new Eastside line of fruited whiskeys."

The famed Oregon marionberry, a cross between Chehalem and Olallie blackberries, was bred at Oregon State University as part of a berry-developing partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the 1950s. It is named for Marion County in the Willamette Valley, where most of the field tests took place and where many marionberries are still grown today. It is beloved in the state and has often been described as the "king of the blackberries" because of its complex, rich, and earthy flavor that is sweet-yet-tart. A harbinger of peak Oregon summer, Oregonians look forward to marionberry season every year.

Eastside's Head Distiller, Jason Ericson describes it as "The Cabernet of Blackberries meets Bourbon Whiskey. I believe marionberry whiskey is where wine drinkers and whiskey drinkers meet." He continues, "Many of the flavors and aromas of berry and oak will be immediately recognizable to oenophiles. The intense berry flavor mixed with notes of citrus, vanilla, and oak are the perfect introduction to the wide world of whiskey."

Eastside Oregon Marionberry Whiskey is rich in flavor and deep red in color. It has a bright, bold aroma of blackberry and raspberry blended with classic bourbon whiskey notes of vanilla and caramel. Intense, fresh marionberries hit the palate and quickly transform to spice and citrus, evolving into warm brandy and cherry essence. The finish lingers awhile with subtle whiskey heat and baked tart dryness. It is easily enjoyed neat or mixed into cocktails. It also makes a great substitute for sweet vermouth in drinks such as a Manhattan or Negroni. A selection of recipes can be found here.

Eastside's Marionberry Whiskey is available at select liquor stores, bars, and restaurants in Oregon, Washington, and Texas with wider distribution slated for next year's berry harvest season. Eastside's full line of Flavored Whiskeys will be available for purchase this holiday season. All Consumers have the opportunity to buy Eastside Marionberry Whiskey across the country by purchasing online at shop.eastsidedistilling.com.

About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company's distinguished product lineup includes its newly released Eastside limited-edition spirits portfolio, Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. Eastside is widely recognized for its expertise in blending, aging, and finishing distillates hand-selected from the finest spirit producers worldwide and using locally grown ingredients and pure Oregon water for superior taste and quality. For more information, please visit www.eastsidedistilling.com, or follow Eastside Distilling on Instagram and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=SF17961&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastside-distilling-releases-oregon-marionberry-whiskey-301385260.html

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF17961&Transmission_Id=202109270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF17961&DateId=20210927
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment