The Green Organic Dutchman Provides Update on Valleyfield Transition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021

  • Health Canada licence successfully transferred to Cannara Biotech (Valleyfield) Inc.
  • TGOD to offer locally grown premium quality cannabis for the Quebec market
  • Executional excellence and cost discipline driving transformation

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, is pleased to provide an operational update on its wholly owned Quebec subsidiary Medican Organic Inc. ("Medican")

TGOD has reached another milestone in its plan to drive the Company forward as it enters its next phase of growth. Under a service agreement reached with Cannara Biotech (Valleyfield) Inc. ("Cannara"), Medican will provide services in one growing zone to produce TGOD's premium certified organic cannabis in Valleyfield, Quebec in the near future, under the facilities' licence as it was successfully transferred to Cannara. Additionally, TGOD's 2.0 products will continue to be manufactured in approximately 50,000 square feet in Valleyfield.

"We are pleased with this transition as it enables us to concentrate on growing our business without disruption," commented Sean Bovingdon, TGOD's CEO and Interim CFO. "Quebec is an important market for TGOD. Our products are highly sought after, making us one of the top sellers in the province. We look forward to building on that success by providing Quebec with locally-grown products, as demand continues to increase," added Bovingdon.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and Warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the US on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cautionary Statements
This news release includes statements containing certain "forwardlooking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forwardlooking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about future production and manufacturing, statements about future delivery of products into Quebec, statements about the level of sales in Quebec and statements about the level of demand for TGOD's products. Forwardlooking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forwardlooking statements throughout this news release. Forwardlooking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forwardlooking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forwardlooking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=TO19440&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-green-organic-dutchman-provides-update-on-valleyfield-transition-301385397.html

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO19440&Transmission_Id=202109270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO19440&DateId=20210927
