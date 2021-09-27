Domino's® and the National Fire Protection Association Team Up to Deliver Fire Safety Messages

PR Newswire

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are joining forces to deliver fire safety messages to homes across the country.

During Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 3-9), participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. will highlight this year's campaign theme, "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety," with flyers on top of pizza boxes. The flyers will include important fire safety tips – such as educating everyone about the sounds smoke alarms make, what those sounds mean and how to respond to them.

Customers who order from participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. during Fire Prevention Week may also be surprised when their delivery arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace the batteries or install fully functioning alarms.

"Every year, Domino's stores look forward to partnering with their local fire departments and the NFPA to spread fire safety messages in an exciting and unexpected way," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokeswoman. "This is the 14th year in a row that Domino's has brought the program to neighborhoods across the U.S."

In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of outreach and advocacy. "That is why it is so important that everyone in the home understands the sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and knows exactly how to respond. We hope to raise awareness about these potentially life-saving messages through our partnership with Domino's."

Fire Safety Tips from Domino's and NFPA

When smoke or carbon monoxide (CO) alarms sound, respond immediately by exiting the home as quickly as possible.

If your alarm begins to chirp, it may mean that the batteries are running low and need to be replaced. If the alarm continues to chirp after the batteries are replaced, or the alarm is more than 10 years old, it is time to replace the alarm.

Test all smoke and CO alarms monthly. Press the test button to make sure the alarm is working.

If there is someone in your household who is deaf or hard of hearing, install bed shaker and strobe light alarms that will alert that person to fire.

Know the difference between the sound of a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm – three beeps for smoke alarms; four beeps for carbon monoxide alarms.

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Fire Prevention Week

NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week since 1922. According to the National Archives and Records Administration's Library Information Center, Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. The President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925. Visit www.firepreventionweek.org for more safety information.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.1 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

