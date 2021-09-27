Logo
Moleculin to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Live webcast presentation on Monday, September 27th at 8:40 AM ET

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that Walter Klemp, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moleculin, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 27, 2021 at 8:40 AM ET.

Moleculin_Biotech_Inc_Logo.jpg

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (www.moleculin.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline designed to be noncardiotoxic and to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms. In addition, Annamycin has been shown in animal models to reach higher concentration levels than doxorubicin (a leading anthracycline) in certain key organs, such as the lungs, liver and pancreas considered to be difficult-to-reach "sanctuary sites" for tumors. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of COVID-19 and other viruses, as well as cancer indications including brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA18935&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculin-to-present-at-the-2021-cantor-virtual-global-healthcare-conference-301385183.html

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA18935&Transmission_Id=202109270705PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA18935&DateId=20210927
