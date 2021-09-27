Evofem Biosciences Announces Publication in Peer-Reviewed Journal Advances in Therapy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Evofem Biosciences Announces Publication in Peer-Reviewed Journal Advances in Therapy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that a manuscript on the variability of contraceptive clinical trial design and its impact on efficacy outcomes has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Advances in Therapy.

Evofem_Logo.jpg

"The high degree of variation in the design of contraceptive clinical trials makes comparison of efficacy outcomes challenging, particularly when comparing non-hormonal versus hormonal contraception," said David L. Einsenberg, MD, of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, and an author of the paper. "Health care providers should be aware of the nuances in trial design that make direct comparisons about relative efficacy challenging in order to effectively counsel patients choosing a contraceptive method."

Rules related to cycle length, the absence of documented vaginal intercourse during the cycle, and the concomitant use of another birth control method have excluded menstrual cycles from the efficacy analysis in some trials but not in others. Variations in the number of menstrual cycles included affect efficacy outcomes, i.e, fewer menstrual cycles leads to higher failure rates.

For two of the most commonly used methods of calculating efficacy, the Pearl Index and the time-to-event analysis, inclusion of fewer menstrual cycles results in higher calculated failure rates. This is an important consideration when comparing findings from studies of varying duration, e.g. seven-cycles versus 13-cycles.

Study authors also note that exclusion of cycles in which no intercourse is documented and/or another method of contraception is used is not reflective of how contraceptives are used in the real-world.

"Comparing efficacy across products with varying clinical trial designs is like comparing apples to oranges," said Brandi Howard, PhD, Evofem Biosciences' Head of Medical Affairs. "Unfortunately, many clinicians do not understand the nuances across clinical trials and therefore can provide misleading contraceptive counseling to women choosing a contraceptive method. We hope that increasing awareness with publications such as this one, in addition to our robust Medical Education activities, will help to improve the accuracy of contraception counseling messages."

The manuscript, entitledVariability in Contraceptive Clinical Trial Design and the Challenges in Making Comparisons Across Trials, is available online in the Posters & Publications section of Evofem's website and at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12325-021-01915-3 (Open Access).1 The manuscript is expected to publish in an upcoming print edition of Advances in Therapy.

About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

1Portman, D. et al. Variability in Contraceptive Clinical Trial Design and the Challenges in Making Comparisons Across Trials. Adv Ther (2021). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12325-021-01915-3

Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]
Mobile: (917) 673-5775

favicon.png?sn=LA19402&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-biosciences-announces-publication-in-peer-reviewed-journal-advances-in-therapy-301385318.html

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA19402&Transmission_Id=202109270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA19402&DateId=20210927
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment