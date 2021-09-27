Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Host Call to Discuss AJMC Publications

PR Newswire

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its recently published, peer-reviewed three-part series, Innovative Enhanced Medication Therapy Management Model: Medication Risk Score, Medication Safety Review, and Health Care Outcomes, in the September issue of The American Journal of Managed Care.

The conference call will be hosted by TRHC CEO, Chairman and Founder, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D.; TRHC Chief Sales Officer, Kevin Boesen, PharmD; and TRHC Chief Scientific Officer and CEO, Precision Pharmacotherapy, Research and Development Institute, Jacques Turgeon, BPharm, PhD.

The conference call and webcast will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-413-0947 for U.S. participants or 216-562-0423 for international participants and referencing passcode 4280419 or via a live audio webcast available online at TRHC's investor website (ir.trhc.com). A phone and audio webcast replay will be available until October 5, 2021, by at ir.trhc.com or by dialing 855-859-2056 for U.S. participants or 404-537-3406 for international participants and referencing passcode 4280419.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

