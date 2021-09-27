Lumentum Chief Information Officer, Ralph Loura, Receives Leadership Honor at the 2021 Bay Area CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced today that its Senior Vice President of IT and Chief Information Officer (CIO), Ralph Loura, has been recognized as the recipient of the Bay Area CIO of the Year ORBIE award for Leadership.

"We are proud of Ralph's prestigious recognition as a leader in his field," said Lumentum President and CEO, Alan Lowe. "His reimagining of IT excellence and innovative approach have had a positive impact on transforming our business and culture, especially during the global pandemic where our IT systems and tools are critical enablers of success."

Hosted by InspireCIO, the preeminent executive peer leadership network of CIOs, the annual Bay Area CIO of the Year ORBIE awards program honors CIOs who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. The global organization, InspireCIO, recognizes inspiring and transformational CIOs who have implemented products, developed solutions, and created business value for their organizations.

"Ralph is an intuitive connector and nurtures relationships and creates community with other leading CIOs," said Founder of InspireCIO, Frank Bell. "Ralph understands that sharing ideas and best practices, what's working, and what to avoid, is a long-term winning strategy."

"Given that I was nominated by my peers, I am particularly honored to receive this award," said Loura. "I want to personally thank my amazing team at Lumentum who have been exceedingly agile and resilient in keeping the company connected and thriving during these unprecedented times."

Led by an advisory board of CIOs from prominent organizations in the Bay Area, including Loura as an acting south chair member, the BayAreaCIO chapter sets the direction for the organization's events, membership, and annual awards program. Recipients of the Leadership ORBIE award are nominated and selected by prior ORBIE winners based on their impressive career of successful technology leadership as a CIO, significant contributions to the business and technology community, and on inspiring personal, professional, and civic accomplishments.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact Information:

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-chief-information-officer-ralph-loura-receives-leadership-honor-at-the-2021-bay-area-cio-of-the-year-orbie-awards-301385364.html

SOURCE Lumentum