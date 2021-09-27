Logo
AcuityAds Named to The Globe and Mail's Third-Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (NASDAQ: ATY), a digital advertisingtechnology leader that provides targeted media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across advertising channels, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. AcuityAds earned its spot with three-year growth of 79%.

AcuityAds was selected as one of Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies due to the success of its groundbreaking journey automation technology, illumin™. illumin is the only advertising automation technology that offers planning, buying, and omnichannel intelligence from a single platform. Today, brands like The Home Depot, Purina, New York Life, Mercedes Benz, Dell, Sparkling Ice, and Purple Mattress are turning to illumin.

"We are honored to be recognized on The Globe and Mail's 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies list for two consecutive years," said Tal Hayek, Co-Founder, and CEO of AcuityAds. "To be included as a top company in Canada is a testament to the success of our illumin and further demonstrates a need to help brands across the U.S. and Canada understand the consumer journey."

Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The complete list of 2021 winners and accompanying editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious, and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher, and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics, and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About AcuityAds
AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying, and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique digital advertising capabilities to close the gap between planning and execution. The company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety, and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO19451&sd=2021-09-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acuityads-named-to-the-globe-and-mails-third-annual-ranking-of-canadas-top-growing-companies-301385429.html

SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO19451&Transmission_Id=202109270830PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO19451&DateId=20210927
