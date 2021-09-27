DJ Khaled's BLESSWELL™ Pops Up in the Windy City

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and wellness guru DJ Khaled is bringing his CBD-infused skincare to fans with GROOMED x BLESSWELL™Chicago. Due to the early success of the BLESSWELL™brand in partnership with Endexx Corporation®(OTC: EDXC), the duo is expanding its footprint with an immersive, ultra-luxe self-care experience. The music magnate's pop-up store, to be located in the heart of downtown Chicago, will provide complimentary grooming services using the premium skin and face products of the BLESSWELL™collection. The Kimpton Gray Hotel storefront, located at 126 W Monroe Street, is set to be the first physical location of its kind and will run from September 29, 2021 through October 23, 2021.

Chicagoans and tourists will experience the keys to wellness by indulging in a range of offerings including cuts, shaves, and facials. Award-winning barber JC Tha Barber, alongside some of the best groomers in Chicago courtesy of the Anti Broke Barbers Club including resident Jesse Elite, will rotate in and out of the shop, providing their services and sharing tips and trends as it relates to the CBD-enhanced line. There will be no shortage of "instagrammable" moments at GROOMED x BLESSWELL™as the space will feature two state-of-the-art grooming stations, comfortable lounge seating with gaming, BLESSWELL™merchandise, and a bar offering Jim Beam Highballs, Hornitos Seltzers, and On The Rocks Cocktails. The full collection of BLESSWELL™products, which includes a Blue Charcoal Face Mask, Conditioning Beard Oil, Daily Moisturizer, Facial Cleansing Scrub, Lathering Body Wash, and Ultimate Shave Cream, will also be available to purchase on-site.

DJ Khaled is excited to introduce Chicagoans to his brand and share his passion for wellness through the GROOMED x BLESSWELL™experience. "I strive to better myself every day, and CBD has become an essential part of my daily routine that allows me to focus my mind and my energies," says DJ Khaled. "BLESSWELL™was created to introduce men and women to a whole body, holistic form of self-care, and I'm honored to bring the collection to Chicago first." GROOMED x BLESSWELL™plans to visit other cities across the country in 2022.

DJ Khaled will celebrate the opening of GROOMED x BLESSWELL™by awarding one lucky fan and their guest an experience of a lifetime with "The BLESSWELL™Grooming Getaway." The giveaway will be announced on the business mogul's instagram on September 29 and includes a two night stay at the Kimpton Gray Hotel, a $500 travel voucher to Chicago, a virtual meet-and-greet with DJ Khaled, and VIP access to the GROOMED x BLESSWEL™ experience.

In honor of the pop-up, the Kimpton Gray Hotel and BLESSWELL™ will partner on a limited-edition "ROOM + GROOM" Package. The unbeatable tailor-made travel offer includes a hotel stay in the historic building that is considered one of Chicago's finest landmarks. Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary BLESSWELL™ gift set and VIP salon grooming experience.

Ryan Stender, a Chicago native and co-founder of BLESSWELL™says, "There is no city better-suited to host the first-ever GROOMED x BLESSWELL™pop-up more than my hometown. This luxurious yet accessible shop will offer men and women a fun opportunity to experience the brand first-hand through the world's most talented barbers, while also providing them the tools to achieve their healthiest skin and hair at home."

To schedule an appointment at GROOMED x BLESSWELL™Chicago, fans can visit groomedxblesswell.com

Appointments will be available Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-in appointments will be available on a first come, first served basis.

To book the Room + Groom Package, guests should contact the Kimpton Gray Hotel at (312) 604-9830. Packages must be booked a minimum of 72 hours in advance. For more information, please visit grayhotelchicago.com/chicago-hotel-deals .

About BLESSWELL™:

BLESSWELL™solidifies its entrance into the CBD health & wellness arena by way of premium body, beard, and face solutions. The clean cannabis-minded men's grooming line is designed to be an essential toolkit for a man's complete at-home self-care needs. The eco-friendly, clean line of products features a variety of natural elixirs from beard oils, shaving creams, face cleansers, and body washes amongst other nutrient rich skin savers— all of which are infused with 300mg CBD.

About Endexx Corporation:

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

About the Kimpton Gray Hotel Chicago:

The Kimpton Gray Hotel Chicago is Chicago's newest Four Diamond Hotel and was recently named one of Chicago's Best Hotels of 2019 by U.S. News and World Report. Located at 122 W. Monroe St. in the historic New York Life Insurance Building, originally built in 1894, Kimpton Gray Hotel takes its name from the Georgia Gray marble that's lent the structure a sense of sophistication for well over a century. The hotel's granite lobby, art deco light fixtures and contemporary rooms are an ornate retreat in the Loop. The hotel is also home to Vol. 39, a sophisticated lobby bar and Boleo, the top-of-the hotel bar and lounge with a retractable roof. For more information, visit grayhotelchicago.com.

