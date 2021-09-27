Logo
Scholastic Kids Press Selects 36 Student Journalists to Join Award-Winning Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Scholastic Kid Reporters Ages 10-14 from Around the World Will Interview Experts in their Fields and Community Leaders During the 2021-2022 School Year

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scholastic Kids Press announced that 36 new and returning students, ages 10–14, from across the country and around the world will join the award-winning program as Kid Reporters for the 2021–2022 academic year. These young journalists, hailing from 18 states in the U.S. and countries including Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, and the Philippines, will report "news for kids, by kids," interviewing leaders and experts in their communities about the topics that matter most to kids.

Scholastic_Kids_2021_22.jpg

Meet the 2021–2022 team of Scholastic Kid Reporters: http://www.scholastic.com/kidspress.

Scholastic Kid Reporters learn the ins-and-outs of journalism by working closely with their editor on stories, covering topics ranging from civics and government, to entertainment and the environment. Through their local reporting, Kid Reporters receive hands-on experience conducting interviews, researching, and developing their writing to educate their peers around the world. Their articles appear on the Scholastic Kids Press website and in select issues of Scholastic Magazines+, which reach more than 25 million students in U.S. classrooms.

"Our Kid Reporters continually impress me with their enthusiasm, dedication, and hard work," said Suzanne McCabe, editor of Scholastic Kids Press. "Their reporting throughout the pandemic has not only informed young learners during this unprecedented time, but also has provided parents and educators with age-appropriate resources to navigate conversations about what's happening in the news."

During the 2020–2021 program year, Scholastic Kid Reporters covered several notable moments, including the 2020 United States presidential election, recovery efforts after natural disasters, and the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch. Globally, they reported on stories such as the development of coronavirus vaccines, the economic crisis in Lebanon, and the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Their interviews with influential figures have included prima ballerina, author, and actress Misty Copeland; children's author Varian Johnson; pediatrician and director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Dr. Paul Offit; actress Millie Bobby Brown; former United States Vice President Mike Pence; and former First Lady and President of the United States, Michelle and Barack Obama.

"Scholastic Kids Press has given me a unique opportunity to meet and interview new people, and to reflect on how they impact their communities," said 12-year-old Scholastic Kid Reporter Siroos Pasdar. "The team has also been incredibly supportive, which has allowed me to learn and grow as a reporter."

To learn more about Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education, and media company, visit the Company's media room: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com.

scholastic_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY18674&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scholastic-kids-press-selects-36-student-journalists-to-join-award-winning-program-301385278.html

SOURCE Scholastic

