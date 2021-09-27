Salary Trends For 2022: Numbers To Know In A Tight Labor Market

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many U.S. workers feel overdue for a pay raise, new research from talent solutions firm Robert Half shows. According to the just-released 2022 Salary Guide, companies will need to enhance their compensation strategy, or they risk losing top talent to competing offers. Following are five key trends for employers to note:

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8620151-robert-half-releases-2022-salary-guide/

1. Employees feel underpaid. Nearly half of workers (49%) think they're earning less than they deserve. Gen Z professionals (57%) and women (52%) are most likely to feel shortchanged.1 View the full results by age and gender and for 28 U.S. cities.

2. Workers may walk without a raise. Nearly 1 in 3 employees (31%) would consider quitting their job if they don't get a pay bump by year's end. Working parents (36%) and respondents ages 18 to 24 (48%) are most likely to make a career move if their salary doesn't grow.1

3. Salaries are rising. Starting compensation for U.S. professional occupations is expected to increase 3.8% overall in 2022. Roles in strong demand, such as revenue cycle analyst and database administrator, may see even bigger gains. In addition, 48% of employers are offering signing bonuses to entice new hires.2

4. Compensation for remote staff varies. When recruiting for open roles, 6 in 10 managers will first look locally and then outside their city if it takes too long to find skilled candidates; 18% are searching anywhere from the start given the talent shortage. Companies hiring remote workers are setting their pay by: 2

Employer's office location: 62%

Employee's location: 38%

5. Candidates are considering the full package. When weighing job offers, it's not all about the money. Workers most covet:3

Flexible work schedules: 66%

Remote work options: 56%

Employee discounts: 37%

"Job openings are at a record high, and workers with in-demand skills have more negotiating power," said Robert Half senior executive director Paul McDonald. "In this tight labor market, increasing salaries is table stakes for employers. Companies must regularly revisit pay ranges and discuss career paths with employees to align on expectations."

McDonald added, "While salary prospects are brighter for 2022, professionals should always do their research before asking for a raise or jumping for an opportunity with higher pay. Many factors contribute to job satisfaction, such as advancement opportunities and schedule flexibility, so it's important to consider the full picture before making a move."

About the Research

Robert Half has reported on salaries for more than 70 years. The 2022 Salary Guide features projected starting salary ranges and employment trends for more than 500 positions across the finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, marketing and creative, legal, healthcare, and human resources professions in the U.S. Information in the guide is based on data from job placements managed by Robert Half teams throughout the U.S., an analysis of the demand for each position, the supply of talent and other market conditions, and online surveys developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. The company produces Salary Guides in 18 countries.

1 Includes responses from more than 2,800 workers 18 years of age or older in the U.S. collected from March 26 to April 15, 2021

2 Includes responses from more than 2,800 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S. collected from June 4 to July 1, 2021

3 Includes responses from more than 1,000 workers 18 years of age or older in the U.S. collected from June 22-29, 2021

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salary-trends-for-2022-numbers-to-know-in-a-tight-labor-market-301382062.html

SOURCE Robert Half