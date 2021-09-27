Salary Trends For 2022: Numbers To Know In A Tight Labor Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Salary Trends For 2022: Numbers To Know In A Tight Labor Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Robert Half Salary Guide Reveals Roles Commanding Higher Pay and What it Takes to Land Top Talent

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many U.S. workers feel overdue for a pay raise, new research from talent solutions firm Robert Half shows. According to the just-released 2022 Salary Guide, companies will need to enhance their compensation strategy, or they risk losing top talent to competing offers. Following are five key trends for employers to note:

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8620151-robert-half-releases-2022-salary-guide/

1. Employees feel underpaid. Nearly half of workers (49%) think they're earning less than they deserve. Gen Z professionals (57%) and women (52%) are most likely to feel shortchanged.1 View the full results by age and gender and for 28 U.S. cities.

2. Workers may walk without a raise. Nearly 1 in 3 employees (31%) would consider quitting their job if they don't get a pay bump by year's end. Working parents (36%) and respondents ages 18 to 24 (48%) are most likely to make a career move if their salary doesn't grow.1

3. Salaries are rising. Starting compensation for U.S. professional occupations is expected to increase 3.8% overall in 2022. Roles in strong demand, such as revenue cycle analyst and database administrator, may see even bigger gains. In addition, 48% of employers are offering signing bonuses to entice new hires.2

4. Compensation for remote staff varies. When recruiting for open roles, 6 in 10 managers will first look locally and then outside their city if it takes too long to find skilled candidates; 18% are searching anywhere from the start given the talent shortage. Companies hiring remote workers are setting their pay by: 2

  • Employer's office location: 62%
  • Employee's location: 38%

5. Candidates are considering the full package. When weighing job offers, it's not all about the money. Workers most covet:3

  • Flexible work schedules: 66%
  • Remote work options: 56%
  • Employee discounts: 37%

"Job openings are at a record high, and workers with in-demand skills have more negotiating power," said Robert Half senior executive director Paul McDonald. "In this tight labor market, increasing salaries is table stakes for employers. Companies must regularly revisit pay ranges and discuss career paths with employees to align on expectations."

McDonald added, "While salary prospects are brighter for 2022, professionals should always do their research before asking for a raise or jumping for an opportunity with higher pay. Many factors contribute to job satisfaction, such as advancement opportunities and schedule flexibility, so it's important to consider the full picture before making a move."

About the Research

Robert Half has reported on salaries for more than 70 years. The 2022 Salary Guide features projected starting salary ranges and employment trends for more than 500 positions across the finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, marketing and creative, legal, healthcare, and human resources professions in the U.S. Information in the guide is based on data from job placements managed by Robert Half teams throughout the U.S., an analysis of the demand for each position, the supply of talent and other market conditions, and online surveys developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. The company produces Salary Guides in 18 countries.

1 Includes responses from more than 2,800 workers 18 years of age or older in the U.S. collected from March 26 to April 15, 2021

2 Includes responses from more than 2,800 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S. collected from June 4 to July 1, 2021

3 Includes responses from more than 1,000 workers 18 years of age or older in the U.S. collected from June 22-29, 2021

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com.

SalaryGuide_1631812398380-HR.jpg
LandingPage_1632153274281-HR.jpg
SalaryCalculator_1632153286036-HR.jpg
PaulMcDonald_1632153306321-HR.jpg
Robert_Half_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ10054&sd=2021-09-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salary-trends-for-2022-numbers-to-know-in-a-tight-labor-market-301382062.html

SOURCE Robert Half

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ10054&Transmission_Id=202109270802PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ10054&DateId=20210927
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment