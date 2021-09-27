SinglePoint, Inc. to Host Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on September 30, 2021

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today announced that SinglePoint management will host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.

Management intends to cover multiple topics during the time allotted, including;

Outlining strategic priorities;

Updating shareholders on key mission and vision goals;

Strategy for business units moving towards break even and profitability;

Advancements in customer acquisition for Box Pure Air and EnergyWyze;

Financing strategy to drive internal organic growth as well as acquisitions; and

Outlook for 2022 and beyond.

The call will be led by Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint, who will be joined by Corey Lambrecht, CFO of SinglePoint. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-9708 (domestic) or (201) 689-8259 (international). The webcast and live Q&A will be accessible here and archived for 90 days following the event. Questions can be typed in live during the event or pre-submitted to [email protected]. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singlepoint-inc-to-host-corporate-update-conference-call-and-webcast-on-september-30-2021-301385462.html

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.