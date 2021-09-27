Logo
Jamf Appoints Linh Lam as Chief Information Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jamf expands its executive leadership with Lam, who brings extensive IT leadership experience to the company.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the appointment of Linh Lam as the company’s Chief Information Officer. Lam will lead Jamf’s technology strategy to create and implement a model for the modern hybrid workplace as the company continues its rapid growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Linh to the Jamf team,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Linh has extensive background in IT, along with a tenured success as a leader of high performing teams. This experience will help Jamf internally implement the vision we have for the modern workplace - which is to empower individuals with technology that is enterprise-secure, consumer-simple, and protects personal privacy.”

Lam joins Jamf from ICE Mortgage Technology as their SVP & Chief Information Officer where she partnered with business leaders to align enterprise technology delivery to support business strategy that enabled the company to scale from $500M to $950M in revenue in 2.5 years. Prior to ICE Mortgage Technology, Lam was an information technology leader at Hitachi Data Systems where she led large-scale, global customer relationship management and digital experience transformations that supported the company’s transition from a hardware to cloud software and solutions company. Before Hitachi Data Systems, Lam was a management consultant with a focus on global, high-tech clients.

Lam has found success as a leader in technology by inspiring high performing teams, developing, managing and governing M&A integration for global organizations and delivering large-scale, complex global solutions to support business operations for multi-billion-dollar revenue businesses.

“I was drawn to Jamf’s laser focus on its customers and the team’s relentless drive in creating the most powerful Apple Enterprise Management platform to help organizations to empower people with technology that puts humans first. I couldn’t be more excited to join this dynamic team and continue to drive even more innovation for Jamf Nation,” said Lam.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Jordyn DiOrio | [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond | [email protected]

