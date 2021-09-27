St. Louis to Host Royal Rumble®

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Royal Rumble will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022, marking the largest venue to host the event in its illustrious 30+ year history.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 15 at 11 am ET/10 am CT via Ticketmaster. Fans interested in an exclusive Royal Rumble presale opportunity can register at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wwe.com%2Frumble2022.

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events,” said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events. “We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer.”

“The City of St. Louis is thrilled to host Royal Rumble at the Dome at America’s Center in January,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more. This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”

Royal Rumble will stream live at 8 pm ET exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The event will be headlined by two 30-men and 30-women Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania in Dallas.

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.

