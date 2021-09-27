Logo
Macy's and Toys"R"Us Kick Off Holiday Play with Geoffrey's Hot Toy List

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Good news for Toys“R”Us kids of all ages – Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List has arrived! Featuring the 75 hottest toys of the 2021 season from the most globally recognized leader in toys, the curated assortment showcases top toy trends, inspired by popular characters, items that bring families together, and toys that stimulate imagination and interactive play across several age groups. Visit macys.com%2Fhottoylist to browse and shop now.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005272/en/

Hot_Toy_List_TRU_Macys_Header%5B1%5D.jpg

Shop the hottest toys of the season at Macy's (Graphic: Macy's)

“We’re so excited to kick off the most magical time of the year with the coolest and most sought-after toys of the season,” said Roberson Keffer, Macy’s resident toy expert. “We’ve teamed up with Geoffrey from Toys“R”Us to identify the top play trends and make it easier than ever to find toys every kid will love this year, spreading joy and delight to families and kids of all ages.”

Top Toys
It is always a challenge to know what the best gift is for everyone on Santa’s nice list. Here’s Geoffrey’s pick for this year’s top hottest toys, sure to bring a smile to any child’s face.

More Toy-spiration

Heroes of the Holidays
Not all superheroes wear capes, but some do – celebrate the heroes of the holidays with everyone’s favorites:

Ignite Imagination
Toys that spark imaginative, engaging and interactive play are also at the top of every kiddo’s list:

Family Time Favorites
Bring family and friends together with strategy games:

Interested in seeing more of the hottest toys and games? Check out the full+list+of+Geoffrey%26rsquo%3Bs+Hot+Toys+here.

Geoffrey’s Toy Extravaganza Sweepstakes
To bring cheer and joy to families, Toys“R”Us will be hosting Geoffrey’s Toy Extravaganza Sweepstakes. Starting November 1, customers in the U.S. can go to Toysrus.com to enter for a chance to win daily prizes, toys and the amazing grand prize of all top ten toys from this year’s Hot Toy List. Winners will be announced starting November 29. No purchase is required to enter the sweepstakes.

Purchasing and Shipping Options
Get a little elf help with Macy’s shipping and pickup options. Pull up the sleigh and let Macy’s drop gifts into the car, with contact-free curbside pickup or buy online and pick-up at the Macy’s nearest store. Need a quick toy? Same-day delivery through DoorDash is available, powered exclusively through Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform, on select items through macys.com and on the Macy’s mobile app with just a few clicks.

About Macy’s
For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (

NYSE:M, Financial), has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app, and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy’s customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy’s helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities. For more information, please visit macysinc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210927005272r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005272/en/

