L3Harris Receives First Full Rate Production Orders for Advanced Tactical Radios on US Army's HMS Contracts

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

L3Harris Technologies (

NYSE:LHX, Financial) has received full-rate production orders for the U.S. Army’s HMS (Handheld, Manpack & Small Form-Fit) program providing advanced multi-channel, multi mission communications for the Integrated Tactical Network.

The Army awarded L3Harris more than $200 million for the multi-channel, software-defined Falcon+IV%26reg%3B+AN%2FPRC-163+handheld+Leader+Radios and AN%2FPRC-158+manpack+radios that will increase warfighter effectiveness by enabling and multi-mission networking capability. The radios also fully support the Army’s unified network strategy, that will allow flexibility to upgrade waveforms as new technology emerges.

“The transition to full rate production is a major step forward for the U.S. Army in fielding their new Integrated Tactical Network and we are honored to support them with tactical radio solutions that make the ITN possible,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. “Our continued performance on HMS and the ENVG-B program are the most recent examples of how L3Harris is supporting the U.S. Army’s key priorities for its unified network and increasing situational awareness, mobility, survivability and lethality for our soldiers.”

The Army’s Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contracts for the handheld Leader and manpack radios include a 5-year base and an additional 5-year option, with a ceiling of more than $16 billion. The Army expects to purchase approximately 100,000 two-channel Leader Radios and 65,000 HMS Manpack radios.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs, about system or technology capabilities or about an expected number of radios to be purchased are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210927005513r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005513/en/

