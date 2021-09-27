Logo
Party City Debuts Boo-Loon Land Immersive Pop-Up Balloon Experience in New York City

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Multi-room walk-through experience features seasonal balloon installations, renowned balloon artists to kick off Halloween

PR Newswire

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City, the global celebrations category leader, announced today the launch of Boo-Loon Land, a first-of-its-kind immersive pop-up balloon installation at 475 Fifth Avenue in New York City for a three-day, Halloween-themed experience for all ages beginning Friday, October 15th through Sunday, October 17th. Guests can register for complimentary tickets to attend at https://partycity.brushfire.com/boo-loonland/514863.

Party_City_Logo.jpg

The walk-through spook-tacular experience will feature Party City's most creative, jaw-dropping balloon installations as guests tour six uniquely Halloween-inspired rooms including Dia de los Muertos; fall harvest; black & bones; iridescent glam; Halloween friends and more. Some of the most influential balloon artists around the country will be creating these masterpieces, including Jam Evangelista, Katie Balloons, Jesus Tejada and Karly Turner.

"We're admittedly Halloween obsessed at Party City and are always innovating new ways for our customers to celebrate alongside us," said Julie Roehm, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Party City. "We recently conducted a survey of decision-making moms and found that 80 percent consider Halloween a full season versus just a single day to celebrate, and we couldn't agree more. Boo-Loon land is a totally immersive way to celebrate Halloween and engage with us and we can't wait to kick it off."

Boo-Loon Land guests will also have the opportunity to trick-or-treat on site, learn how to design a balloon garland from Party City DIY experts, shop exclusive Boo-Loon Land product, and connect live with Party City's own celebration specialists for expert tips and tricks to plan their own ultimate Halloween bash.

In anticipation of Party City's spookiest season, the brand has partnered with well-known arts, culture, and entertainment venues across the country to create even more opportunities to experience the Boo-loon fun. Larger-than-life installations, such as a 50+ foot spider at American Dream in New Jersey, a series of themed installations at Brooklyn's Children's Museum and Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas and special photo opportunities at Cinemark, Main Event in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Science City, and more, will be popping up in over a dozen locations this Halloween season.

For more ghostly inspiration, visit PartyCity.com, and follow and engage with #PartyCity and #YouBooYou on Facebook, and @PartyCity on Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) [NYSE:PRTY] is a global leader in the celebrations industry. A vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor, PCHI offers consumer party goods in more than 100 countries around the world.

PCHI team members demonstrate a daily commitment to the company's Brand Purpose: to inspire joy by making it easy for customers to create unforgettable memories by connecting them to everything they need for life's many celebrations.

PCHI operates multiple business divisions, including the Retail Division and the Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is a leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America. Additional Halloween City (halloweencity.com) pop-up storefronts are also located throughout North America seasonally. Comprising the Consumer Products Group are design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader across multiple celebrations goods and costumes, and Anagram, a dominant player in balloons.

PCHI is headquartered in Elmsford, NY, with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

favicon.png?sn=PH18883&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/party-city-debuts-boo-loon-land-immersive-pop-up-balloon-experience-in-new-york-city-301385571.html

SOURCE Party City

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH18883&Transmission_Id=202109270912PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH18883&DateId=20210927
