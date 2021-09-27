Herbalife Nutrition Earns Better Business Bureau A+ Rating

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, is proud to announce it has earned an A+ rating as an Accredited Business by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

“Our independent distributors and our employees are driven to exceed expectations and deliver on a great customer experience with our vision and values as their north star,” said Ibi Montesino, SVP, Managing Director, North America for Herbalife Nutrition. “The continued positive recognition from the Better Business Bureau demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of business ethics and integrity.”

The A+ rating results from an outstanding customer experience and is based on a BBB algorithm that measures how a business interacts with its customers.

“Every day, consumers look to the Better Business Bureau to guide them on which companies can be trusted with their business, and the A+ rating lets them know that Herbalife Nutrition is one of those companies,” said Steve McFarland, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Los Angeles & Silicon Valley.

Herbalife Nutrition received its Accreditation by the Better Business Bureau, which is a distinction that reaffirms the company’s commitment to BBB Standards for Trust, a set of best practices for how businesses should treat consumers.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

About BBB

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. BBB services to consumers are free. BBB provides objective advice, BBB+Business+Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity+reviews, dispute+resolution+services, alerts and educational+information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbblasv.org for more information.

