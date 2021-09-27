J.P. Morgan Private Capital Appoints Luke Sikora to Growth Equity Partners Platform

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --J.P. Morgan Private Capital today announced the appointment of Luke Sikora as a Partner of its Growth Equity Partners platform. Mr. Sikora will serve as a member of the Investment Committee and help lead the platform's investing efforts on the West Coast.

Based in Palo Alto, Mr. Sikora joins from Vulcan Capital where he spent the past eight years investing in and being a long-term partner to private, rapidly growing private technology companies across the globe (full bio below).

Growth Equity Partners was established as part of J.P. Morgan Private Capital in June 2021 to tap into the continued growth of private markets and significant pre-IPO value creation opportunities across a range of asset classes and sectors, including consumer, technology and sustainability.

"Luke brings years of growth equity investing experience across the consumer technology and enterprise software sectors," said Christopher Dawe, Managing Partner and Head of Growth Equity Partners at J.P. Morgan Private Capital. "I've had the privilege of co-investing with Luke over the past decade. He is an exceptional investor and brings with him a shared sense of cultural values. We are thrilled to have him join the Growth Equity Partners team."

Biography - Luke Sikora, Managing Director and Partner, Growth Equity Partners

Mr. Sikora joins Growth Equity Partners from Vulcan Capital, where he spent the past eight years as part of the growth fund which invests $10m to $100m into rapidly growing, private technology companies on a global basis. His prior investments include Alibaba, Dataminr, Emotive, Flipkart, Grab, Intercom, Loft, MaintainX, Nelogica, Neon, Signal Sciences, Spotify, TraceLink, Uber, Wildlife Studios, and Zuora.

Prior to joining Vulcan Capital, Mr. Sikora worked in the Menlo Park Office of Battery Ventures, where he focused on growth equity and buyout investments in the software and internet space.

Previously, he worked as an Associate at Pagemill Partners, where he advised technology companies on a wide range of financial and strategic matters including mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity offerings, and leveraged buyouts.

Before joining Pagemill, Mr. Sikora worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a consultant in the business advisory services and assurance group. He graduated from the University of Southern California, where he earned a BS in Corporate Finance and a BS in Accounting Information Systems.

About J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives & J.P. Morgan Private Capital

J.P. Morgan Private Capital provides customized financing solutions for private companies across the capital structure and is comprised of a growth equity arm and a private debt business that spans corporate lending, distressed lending, special situations, and asset-based lending strategies. J.P. Morgan Private Capital is part of J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than 50 years as an alternatives investment manager, $191 billion in assets under management and more than 600 professionals (as of June 30, 2021), J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives offers strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity and credit, hedge funds, infrastructure, transportation and liquid alternatives. Operating from offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information: jpmorgan.com/am.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

