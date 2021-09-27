Logo
Synopsys Achieves AIM Photonics Certification

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Synopsys PIC Design Suite and IC Validator Physical Signoff Enable Innovation Across Multiple Markets, Including Data Center, Edge, AI, Automotive, Model/5G, IoT and Aerospace/Defense

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., and ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., and ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) and AIM Photonics, a United States Department of Defense Manufacturing Innovation Institute focused on accelerating the transition of integrated photonics solutions from innovation to manufacturing, today announced that AIM Photonics has certified Synopsys' IC Validatorsolution for physical verification signoff of photonics integrated circuits (ICs). The solution aids in the development of high-performance networking systems-on-chips, artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator engines and more. Used in combination with Synopsys' PIC Design Suite, IC Validator enables design rule checking (DRC) signoff for integrated photonics design.

Synopsys PIC Design Suite is the industry's first unified electronic and photonic design platform that integrates both design and physical verification of complex photonic IC designs seamlessly in a single environment. This innovative solution enables designers to reliably catch design issues before tape-out and eliminate expensive mask repossessing and schedule delays.

"We are seeing an explosion of new design activity as integrated photonics expands from data communications into markets such as AI, machine learning, quantum computing and LiDAR," said David Harame, chief operations officer, AIM Photonics. "IC Validator, along with other Synopsys solutions, enables our customers to produce clean, accurate and correctly connected designs that can be more quickly handed off to AIM for manufacturing."

In addition to receiving IC Validator certification, Synopsys also renewed its AIM Photonics membership to provide electronic/photonic design automation (EPDA) solutions that will enable the future of the integrated photonics design market as it enters the mainstream.

"Our membership in AIM gives us valuable insight into the types of design challenges our future customers will be facing, which, in turn, enables us to field the right solutions at the right time," said Twan Korthorst, director of photonic solutions at Synopsys. "We look forward to working with the team at AIM to continue to advance integrated photonics."

IC Validator exemplifies the innovation that Synopsys' membership with AIM generates. IC Validator handles complex design rules associated with curvilinear design used in photonics, enabling designers to quickly converge to much cleaner and more accurate results by avoiding potentially thousands of false DRC violations.

Process design kits for the PIC Suite, including IC Validator DRC runsets, are available today from the AIM website for mutual customers.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

About AIM Photonics

AIM Photonics is accelerating the transition from innovation to manufacturing for integrated photonics, a technology that is both essential to national security and positioned to provide a compelling return-on-investment to the U.S. economy. AIM Photonics is one of nine United States Department of Defense Manufacturing Innovation Institutes which are industry-driven, public-private partnerships that focus the nation's premiere capabilities and expertise to capture critical global manufacturing leadership. Learn more at www.aimphotonics.com.

Editorial Contacts:

Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-6454
[email protected]

Susan Rogers
AIM Photonics
518-956-7289
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF17822&sd=2021-09-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-achieves-aim-photonics-certification-301384604.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF17822&Transmission_Id=202109270905PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF17822&DateId=20210927
