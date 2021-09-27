J&J Snack Foods Celebrates 50 Years

PR Newswire

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when one of America's most beloved snack companies reaches a significant milestone? There's a celebration, of course! What else would you expect from a company whose motto is "Fun Served Here?"

J&J Snack Foods Corp., (NASDAQ: JJSF) a leader and innovator in beverages and snack foods is recognizing its 50-year anniversary with a year-long commemoration that celebrates both its employees and valued customers.

J&J Snack Foods will kick off the celebration this month and will continue to rollout activities throughout the year to honor its valued employees and loyal brand fans, recognizing the company's impressive growth and success over the past 50 years.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald "Gerry" B. Shreiber, J&J Snack Foods began with the $72,100 purchase of an ailing pretzel company of eight employees at a court auction. Fast-forward 50 years, and the company has evolved into a billion-dollar publicly traded company and industry leader in snack foods with over 4,200 employees, 16 manufacturing locations across the country, and products throughout foodservice and retail channels nationwide. J&J Snack Foods' iconic brands, including SUPERPRETZEL, ICEE and LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, have been there for millions of moments of fun and togetherness. From family gatherings and birthdays to baseball games, cinemas and amusement parks, J&J Snack Foods brands have served up smiles, joy, and fun across the country for five decades.

"Consumers have enjoyed J&J Snack Food's iconic snacks, beverages, and frozen novelties for 50 years. A staple in great moments inside and outside of the home, our fun and innovative core brands like SUPERPRETZEL and ICEE have captured the hearts of millions," said Dan Fachner, President and Chief Executive Officer of J&J Snack Foods. "I am honored to be part of a legacy that has positively impacted so many people. We celebrate this 50-year milestone in honor of our fans, customers, and dedicated employees. We are excited to commemorate this golden anniversary with a year of celebratory events and look forward to serving up fun for another 50 years!"

J&J Snack Foods will host a celebratory gala recognizing founder Gerry Shreiber's legacy and will launch a series of employee appreciation events across the country, including visits from the company's branded 'snack mobile.' The company will also participate in the NASDAQ closing bell ceremony in New York early next year, followed by a media tour. Consumers and employees alike can expect more fun throughout the year and are encouraged to visit @jjsnackfoods on Instagram for exciting updates.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 48 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

