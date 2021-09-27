Thinking about trading options or stock in Carnival Corp, American Airlines, Exxon Mobil, Progress Software, or Overstock.com?

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CCL, AAL, XOM, PRGS, and OSTK.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- CCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CCL&prnumber=092720217
- AAL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAL&prnumber=092720217
- XOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=XOM&prnumber=092720217
- PRGS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PRGS&prnumber=092720217
- OSTK: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=OSTK&prnumber=092720217
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-carnival-corp-american-airlines-exxon-mobil-progress-software-or-overstockcom-301385676.html
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Please Login to leave a comment