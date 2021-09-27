Logo
TempuCheck Continues Strategic Distribution Partnership with HiTouch Business Services

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to report on its continued distribution partnership with HiTouch Business Services , a strategic consulting firm that manages end-to-end business solutions for its clients.image.png

HiTouch Business Services oversees everything from ordering office supplies for businesses, providing health and safety solutions such as antibacterial cleaning products, and TempuCheck's Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) kiosks. They operate across a wide range of industries including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more.

TempuCheck's APT kiosks are mobile stations that use facial recognition and thermal sensors to scan and record the temperature of each person entering the premises for the purpose of health and safety.

"HiTouch Business Services has been a key partner in distributing TempuCheck kiosks across their network of clients and the diverse industries they serve," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of TempuCheck. "I've been impressed with their professionalism and genuine drive to help improve their clients' day-to-day business functions."

To learn more about HiTouch Business Services, please visit HiTouchBusinessServices.com. For more information about TempuCheck and its Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen technology, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About TempuCheck

TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is an innovative technology company creating thermal sensor and automated facial recognition solutions for businesses. Developed with an Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen, the facial recognition capabilities are used in a variety of ways including managing access to secured points within a public space, scanning for signs of temperature, ensuring a safe and healthy premises.

For more information about TempuCheck, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About HiTouch Business Services

HiTouch Business Services manages end-to-end business solutions for its clients, including ordering office supplies, providing fulfillment solutions, customizing office furniture, and more. Their teams work seamlessly together to provide clients with full-service solutions that allow business owners to focus on what's important: growing their companies. To learn more about HiTouch Business Services, please visit HiTouchBusinessServices.com.

For inquiries please contact: [email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services, pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Star8 Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665556/TempuCheck-Continues-Strategic-Distribution-Partnership-with-HiTouch-Business-Services

img.ashx?id=665556

