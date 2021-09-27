Jaguar Health Announces that Ladenburg Thalmann is Hosting R&D Showcase Webinar About Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea on September 29, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Jaguar Health Announces that Ladenburg Thalmann is Hosting R&D Showcase Webinar About Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea on September 29, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading oncologists discuss importance of supportive care for cancer patients to address debilitating diarrhea resulting from cancer therapy
Virtual event 1:00 PM to 2:10 PM Eastern
Registration open now for financial and business community; Click here to register

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Ladenburg Thalmann is hosting an R&D Showcase webinar about cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD) on September 29, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. Eastern. The virtual event, open to the financial and business community, will address the importance of supportive care for cancer patients to address the debilitating diarrhea that can be experienced because of cancer therapy.

Jaguar founder and CEO Lisa Conte and Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Jaguar's acting Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of Scientific Advisory Board, will participate in the virtual event, which will also include commentary from three distinguished oncologists: Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP, who is affiliated with the Renown Institute for Cancer; Eric Roeland, MD, FAAHPM, Assistant Professor, Oregon Health & Science University; and Andrew Davies, MB BS, MSc, MD, FRCP, President of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC) and Clinical Director of the Development in Palliative Medicine, St. Luke's Cancer Centre/Royal Surrey County Hospital.

Participation Instructions for R&D Showcase

Event is exclusively for investors, financial analysts, business media, and business development executives.

When: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration Link: Click Here

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Napo EU S.p.A., the wholly owned Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A., which closed its financing in July 2021 for gross proceeds of approximately 8,830,000 euros from Jaguar.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo EU, visit www.napoeu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements related to the expectation that Ladenburg Thalmann will host a CTD-focused R&D Showcase webinar on September 29, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Source: Jaguar Health, Inc.

Contact:
Peter Hodge
Jaguar Health, Inc.
[email protected]

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665461/Jaguar-Health-Announces-that-Ladenburg-Thalmann-is-Hosting-RD-Showcase-Webinar-About-Cancer-Therapy-related-Diarrhea-on-September-29-2021

img.ashx?id=665461

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment