Global X Announces Name, Fee and Strategy Changes to Global X SuperDividend® Alternatives ETF (ALTY)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Global X Announces Name, Fee and Strategy Changes to Global X SuperDividend® Alternatives ETF (ALTY)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has announced plans to make name, fee and strategy changes to the Global X SuperDividend® Alternatives ETF (

ALTY, Financial). No action is required by current shareholders as a result of this change. These changes were previously communicated via a supplement to the Fund’s Summary Prospectus, Statutory Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”) as published on July 23, 2021.

THE FOLLOWING CHANGES ARE EFFECTIVE AS OF SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

Current Fund NameNew Fund Name
Global X SuperDividend® Alternatives ETFGlobal X Alternative Income ETF

The following changes will be made to the Fund’s fees and expenses:

Current Fund Fees and ExpensesNew Fund Fees and Expenses
Management Fees0.75%0.50%
Distribution and Service (12b-1) FeesNoneNone
Other Expenses0.00%0.00%
Acquired Fund Fees and Expensesi2.07%0.00%
Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses2.82%0.50%

In addition, as a result of a revision to the index methodology for the Fund’s underlying index, the Indxx SuperDividend® Alternatives Index, the Fund will undergo a strategy change as previously communicated.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 90 ETF strategies and over $35 billion in assets under management.ii While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $550 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $60bn in assets under management.iii

US Media Contact

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler
Dukas Linden Public Relations
[email protected] / [email protected]
(646) 808-3647 / (949) 269-2535

Risk Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s summary or full prospectuses. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Indxx, nor does Indxx make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X Management Company LLC nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with Indxx.

________________________
i "Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses" sets forth the Fund's pro rata portion of the cumulative expenses charged by the exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, business development companies and other investment companies in which the Fund invests. These expenses are calculated based on the Fund's portfolio holdings during the prior fiscal period. The actual Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses will vary with changes in the allocations of the Fund's assets. Total annual fund operating expenses do not correlate with the ratios of expenses to average net assets reported in the financial highlights tables in the Fund’s Prospectus and in the Fund’s shareholder reports, which reflect the Fund’s operating expenses and do not include acquired fund fees and expenses.
ii Source: Global X, as of 9/22/21.
iii Source: Mirae Asset, as of March 2021.

ti?nf=ODMzMjg3NiM0NDI1MjY4IzUwMDA3MTQ2NQ==
GLOBAL-X.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment