Alpha Esports Tech Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares in the United States

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Alpha Esports Tech also trades on the CSE under the ticker ALPA & the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker 9HN

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:9HN)(OTC PINK:APETF) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, has announced today that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Venture Market under the symbol "APETF".

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

In addition to trading in the United States on the OTC Venture Market, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "ALPA" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "9HN."

"Receiving our DTC eligibiglity is a major milestone for Alpha Esports, and represents our commitment to expanding our investor base while increasing efficiency and accessibility," said interim Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Schmidt. "DTC allows Alpha to expand our reach to a larger portion of the global investment community, while providing a more efficient and seamless trading process."

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc.

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected] - 604 359 1256
Media and Public Relations: [email protected]

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jonathan Anastas
Chairman and Director

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE:Alpha Esports Tech Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665634/Alpha-Esports-Tech-Announces-DTC-Eligibility-of-its-Common-Shares-in-the-United-States

