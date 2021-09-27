Logo
OUTFRONT Announces Call For Entries For Third Annual OUTFRAME Competition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Annual Art Competition Invites Creatives To Design For A Cause - Winning Artwork Entry To Be Displayed On Billboards

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announces its call for entries for its third annual artist-based out of home contest, OUTFRAME.

OUTFRONT_Eddy_Herty.jpg

Creatives in all areas of business and industries are invited to create artwork based on this year's theme, BE:CAUSE. Whether it's shining a light on a cause that needs championing or an issue that's close to one's heart or personal purpose, artists are invited to submit artwork for a chance to be displayed on OUTFRONT's assets across the United States this December. Additionally, OUTFRONT will donate a one month digital out of home media campaign to the charity of the winner's choosing.

The judges for this year's OUTFRAME are comprised of six notable creatives and advertising agency leaders – Dinesh Boaz, 2020 OUTFRAME Winner, Co-Founder & Creative Director at Direct Agents; Jesse Corey, CEO at 1XRun; Shelley Elkins, Chief Creative Officer at Jack Morton; Chiara Martini, Creative Strategy Director at Coca-Cola; Danny Robinson, Chief Creative Officer at Martin Agency; and Chad Shackelford, VP, Head of Digital Creative at OUTFRONT.

"The OUTFRAME contest is an incredible opportunity for artists and creative teams across the country to showcase their work and push their creative boundaries," said Dinesh Boaz, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Direct Agents. "Despite all the challenges of 2020, our Direct Agents creative studio was able to come together and celebrate our collaboration with our winning entry of 'Selfless Love.' The project was created through a combination of aerial photography, graphic design, and creative messaging. Through the sharing of our art, OUTFRAME provided us with a larger vision and a focus on energy and forward momentum. It's exciting for me to make the transition from participant to the judges' panel, and to gain inspiration from all the creative and brilliant minds that participate in this contest."

"OUTFRONT and STUDIOS believe our massive canvases will give the 'BE:CAUSE' themed artwork a significant platform and spotlight that will be further amplified through social media channels," said Eddy Herty, VP, National Creative Director of OUTFRONT STUDIOS.

The deadline to enter is October 31. To learn more about this competition and all entry details, terms and conditions, please visit OUTFRONT.com/OUTFRAME. No purchase is necessary to enter this contest.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contact:
Media:
Courtney Richards
Senior PR & Events Specialist
(646) 876-9404
[email protected]

OUTFRONT_Dinesh_Boaz.jpg

OUTFRAME_OUTFRONT_Media.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY20003&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-announces-call-for-entries-for-third-annual-outframe-competition-301385736.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY20003&Transmission_Id=202109271129PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY20003&DateId=20210927
