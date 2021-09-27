QS Energy, Inc., Fully SEC Compliant

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

QS Energy, Inc., Fully SEC Compliant

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

QSEP restored to OTC Current status allowing us to now focus on AOT testing

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / QS Energy, Inc. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC PINK:QSEP), today announced that Q2 for the period ending June 30, 2021 has been filed and accepted as of September 13th, 2021.

The process that began months ago to advance our SEC compliance is now complete allowing the removal of certain warning notices related to the Company's shares.

Having resumed the testing of AOT we have made some significant discoveries in troubleshooting the AOT device in its current configuration. The past few months of testing revealed conclusions related to previous demonstration site failures leading to what we consider "design challenges" for an improved AOT. These challenges are always a feature associated with the development of any new technology. There will be more information to elaborate on in the coming weeks pending our current testing and evaluation of the AOT this week. In our pursuit to determine optimal design changes to achieve a reliable AOT we are also mindful of the timing element to re-approach a development partner.

"We have been able to positively identify several issues that prevented the AOT from operating at full field strength at the demonstration site. We will continue to work to identify other issues so that we can generate an improved set of design constraints" said Dr. Gallagher, lead engineer of QS Energy.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Please visit the following link for our complete cautionary forward-looking statement: https://www.qsenergy.com/site-info/disclaimer

About Applied Oil Technology

QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT) is a solid-state turn-key system which uses a high volt / low amp electric field to reduce crude oil viscosity. AOT installs inline on crude oil pipelines, operates unattended without interrupting pipeline flow, with full remote monitoring and control. More information is available online at www.qsenergy.com.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:QSEP), develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets. More information is available at www.qsenergy.com.

Company Contact:
QS Energy, Inc.
Tel: +1 844-645-7737
E-mail: [email protected]
Sales: [email protected]

SOURCE: QS Energy, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665533/QS-Energy-Inc-Fully-SEC-Compliant

img.ashx?id=665533

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment