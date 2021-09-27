Logo
Fatburger Celebrates 100th U.S. Location in Texas

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Co-Branded Burger and Wing Concept Arrives in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TX, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express, is pleased to announce that the 100th U.S. location of Fatburger is now open in Arlington, TX. Co-branded with Buffalo’s Express, the restaurant will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 7 to celebrate the milestone and will be giving away free Original Fatburgers to the first 100 guests who stop by. The new location is under the helm of franchisee Maisha Bankhead, who also owns a Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express in North Richland Hills that opened in June 2020.

“Expanding Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express’s domestic presence has been a key focus for FAT Brands as we open new locations in markets such as greater Dallas-Ft. Worth, where we’ve had great success due to incredible franchisees like Maisha Bankhead,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this landmark opening with Maisha, who is a true advocate for the Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express brand, and we look forward to bringing our all-American menu to more Texans.”

“I became part of the FAT Brands family last year and am so grateful for the growth opportunities that became possible with the support of the FAT Brands team,” said Maisha Bankhead, Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express franchisee. “I am honored that the Arlington location of Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express gets to be the momentous 100th store and am excited to share its delicious menu of burgers, fries, wings, and shakes with new and existing fans in the area.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

For more information or to find a Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 14 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,000 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, JConnelly
[email protected]
862-246-9911

