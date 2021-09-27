Logo
Lleida.net Announces U.S. Non-Deal Roadshow In New York

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net's (OTCQX: LLEIF) (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN), the European leader in the field of registered electronic notification, e-signature, and digital contracting services, today announced its upcoming U.S. based non-deal roadshow (NDR) in New York starting October 1st 2021.

Lleida.net's CEO Sisco Sapena and CFO Arrate Usandizaga will meet with investors to provide an overview of the business and discuss the organization's financials, growth strategy, and recent inDenova acquisition. The NDR presentation is available in the investor's website of the company.

"Global presence is a core strength and growth pillar to Lleida.net's long-term success. As a result, we are looking forward to speaking with investors in one of the world's most attractive marketplaces and pursue our mission to become a leading player in the Trust Service industry through our SaaS Services, SMS Solutions, and Interconnection Wholesale Solutions business lines," said Sisco Sapena, CEO of Lleida.net.

Lleida.net currently has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the digital signature industry worldwide.

Investment in intellectual property has given the company decades of rights to exploit its technology in more than 50 countries on five continents.

The company is listed on the OTCQX in New York, BME Growth in Madrid and Euronext Growth in Paris.

With more than 200 patents awarded in some 60 countries, the company has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the industry.

Over the past year, the company's assets grew by 24 per cent year-on-year to 13.2 million euros, while financial debt decreased by 539,000 euros, or 15 per cent year-on-year.

Today, its proprietary methods are recognised as valid for certifying legal notices in procurement processes by authorities in more than 70 countries.

The company boosted its profit before taxes by 91 per cent in H1 2021, compared to the same period last year.

It recorded a six-month profit before tax of €662,000 in H1 2020, compared with €346,000 in H1 2020, and well above the €232,000, it recorded in H1 2019.

To schedule an appointment with the company management, investors can contact [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO20134&sd=2021-09-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lleidanet-announces-us-non-deal-roadshow-in-new-york-301385765.html

SOURCE Lleida.net

