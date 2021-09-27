TIAA-CREF Core Bond Fund Buys Morgan Stanley, Morgan Stanley

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Morgan Stanley, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TIAA-CREF Core Bond Fund. As of 2021Q2, TIAA-CREF Core Bond Fund owns 5 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 250,000 shares, 29.76% of the total portfolio. Morgan Stanley (MSpI.PFD) - 200,000 shares, 26.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Morgan Stanley (MSpF.PFD) - 200,000 shares, 25.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 142,800 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDLMF) - 24,263,919 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio.

TIAA-CREF Core Bond Fund initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $28.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIAA-CREF Core Bond Fund initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.31%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.