Tiaa-cref Funds Buys GDS Holdings, American Homes 4 Rent, Invitation Homes Inc, Sells Vornado Realty Trust

Investment company Tiaa-cref Funds Current Portfolio ) buys GDS Holdings, American Homes 4 Rent, Invitation Homes Inc, Brixmor Property Group Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, sells Vornado Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiaa-cref Funds. As of 2021Q2, Tiaa-cref Funds owns 65 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 910,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 1,950,000 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 1,725,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 240,000 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 750,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.

Tiaa-cref Funds added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 141.18%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $56.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,025,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa-cref Funds added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa-cref Funds added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa-cref Funds added to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa-cref Funds added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa-cref Funds added to a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.93 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa-cref Funds reduced to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.38%. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Tiaa-cref Funds still held 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.