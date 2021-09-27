Logo
DigitalBridge to Attend and Participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Tower and Wireless Infrastructure Virtual Investor Day

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

DigitalBridge+Group%2C+Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge Group, Inc., will present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Tower and Wireless Infrastructure Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 12:35pm ET. The Company will also be meeting with investors at the conference.

The keynote webcast will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at %3Cb%3Eir.digitalbridge.com%2Fevents%3C%2Fb%3E.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years of investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, DigitalBridge manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. DigitalBridge is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore. To learn more, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.digitalbridge.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to continue to execute its digital transformation and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and the Company does not intend to do so.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005714/en/

