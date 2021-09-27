State of Alaska to sell Former Nome Youth Facility property on GovDeals marketplace

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

State of Alaska to sell Former Nome Youth Facility property on GovDeals marketplace

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOME, Alaska, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of Alaska Surplus Property Program has chosen GovDeals to offer the former Nome Youth Facility property for sale to the public. GovDeals is the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus assets, including real estate and equipment, to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide.

This property is at auction until October 13th and The State of Alaska Surplus Property Program is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $1,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the property. The deposit will go towards the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and will be refunded for all others.

This sale will consist of 2 structures, including a two-story main building and an additional shop building on a 28,000 sq. ft. lot. The two-story building is a 10,338 sq. ft. wood frame structure containing sleeping quarters, restrooms, shower facilities, office spaces and a fully functioning kitchen and laundry. The additional, smaller shop building comes with an attached ramp and has 2 rooms, one a large main room that features built-in tables and shelves.

Serious buyers are encouraged to set up an appointment to inspect the property prior to placing any bids. To bid on the former Nome Youth Facility or any auction on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

“This multi-functional facility has a sturdy foundation in excellent condition and could easily be transformed to fit the needs of the new owner,” says Jonathon Harshfield, State Property Manager. This is the first surplus real estate property auction from the State of Alaska, who joins thousands of other sellers who use GovDeals to support their sustainability initiatives and Power the Circular Economy by selling real estate and real property online and extending the life of the property, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.
GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services ( LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e147823c-499b-4a9c-beca-731149997694

ti?nf=ODMzMjk1NiM0NDI1NjEyIzUwMDA1MDM3MQ==
GovDeals-Inc-.png
Media Contact:
Angela Jones
GovDeals
(334)-301-7823
[email protected]
Jonathon Harshfield
State Property Manager
(907) 754-3406
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment