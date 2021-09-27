Logo
HNRC Environmental Remediation Services and Upside Outlined

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp (OTC: HNRC) ("HNR or the Company") announced today HNR owns 100% of the shares of its subsidiary, HNR Oil Services LLC, a Texas limited liability company, specializing in recycling and remediation of oil produced contaminates. HNR owns and operates a licensed reclamation plant strategically located in South Texas.

HNR Oil Services LLC., is responsible for collecting fluids from third-party operators and disposing of the fluids in the company owned, disposal well; and ultimately, remediating oil field waste solids at its treating facility is designed specifically for:

  • Maximining environmental protection for the oil producer, and
  • Generating multiple streams of revenue for HNR Oil Services, and
  • Exceeding all state and federal regulatory requirements.

This trailblazing facility eliminates antiquated disposal methods of harmful drilling byproducts and contribute to producer profits by eliminating potential liability costs associated with environmental pollutions. This recycling facility is comparable to no other in Texas. Profits attributable to this endeavor are quite significant and can produce substantial growth for the company and its shareholder returns for many years to come.

Management plans to open six additional Oil Service Remediation facilities in the next five years. If our timing projections are accurate, our N.O.I. forecast for the 5th year could be over $55 million from HNR Oil Services, LLC subsidiary alone.

We believe we have a significant advantage in this market space with the current significant need and demand to eliminate toxic waste and remediate, while helping Oil & Gas producers maintain State & Federal compliance.

Houston Natural Resources Corp and its subsidiaries are led by a highly qualified and experienced team of business experts, engineers, geologist, geophysicist, scientist and accountants. Collectively contributing their many decades professional and practical experience for HNR and its' shareholders.

David Elks, Manager and President, HNR Oil Services LLC: Has over 35 years' experience in the oil and gas industry. Has built, installed, and operated multiple oil and gas processing plants and facilities in and outside of the US, including but not limited to, crude oil topping plants, pipe line products recycling, drilling waste recycling, and waste oil recycling plants.

Mr. Elks has owned and operated several oil services companies, supervising work-over rigs and machine shops; Has supervised oil field mechanics and roustabout crews related oil field gathering facilities and has owned and operated multiple oil and gas fields.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp (HoustonNaturalResources.com) (OTC: HNRC). The Company is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with sustainable environmental services of toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible. HNRC anticipates up listing onto OTCQX or major exchange. The company is preparing an SEC filing to become an SEC reporting company.

About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.(www.wdhinc.net). The company is a diversified holding company with investments and business operations that provide products & services in the Information Technology & Healthcare markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:
Houston Natural Resources Corp.
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 757-707-4563
Houston Texas USA.

favicon.png?sn=LN20197&sd=2021-09-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hnrc-environmental-remediation-services-and-upside-outlined-301385804.html

SOURCE Houston Natural Resources Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN20197&Transmission_Id=202109271302PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN20197&DateId=20210927
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

