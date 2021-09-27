Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Francesca Shaw to Its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Francesca Shaw to Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") announces that Francesca Shaw, FCPA, FCA has been appointed to its Board of Directors as a non-executive, independent director.

"We are delighted to welcome Francesca to the Board, and we look forward to the benefit of her deep expertise gained over decades of leadership in financial, risk and compliance disciplines," said David Kassie, Chairman of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "As our company has evolved, we have prioritized strong governance and diverse perspectives, and I am confident that Francesca will prove to be a valuable and relevant contributor, as we advance our long-term objectives in the best interests of our shareholders."

Francesca Shaw, FCPA, FCA has nearly 40 years of experience across a wide range of senior governance and commercial roles within UK and international banks. Having begun her career in 1982 at EY, where she worked in progressive positions in public accounting covering diverse industries and Schedule A and B banks, she went on to spend 20 years at CIBC, taking on increasingly strategic roles in financial leadership, including SVP & Chief Accountant, where she played a leadership role in successfully navigating the organization through the structured credit crisis and Enron challenges, as well as implementing three significant Basel systems and an enterprise management cost and allocations system, and CFO, FirstCaribbean, where she provided critical leadership in finance and risk and managed relationships with 14 international regulators. She joined TD Bank in 2011, initially as SVP, CFO & CRO Wealth Management and Insurance, before advancing to become SVP, CFO Insurance and Cards, and later became Head of US Productivity, where she led the design and execution of a US wide productivity programme. More recently, she served as a Chief Financial Officer at C Hoare & Co. from 2015 to 2020.

Outside of financial services, Ms. Shaw has demonstrated a lifetime commitment to volunteering and community building. She has held many senior board positions over thirty years of volunteering with United Way of Greater Toronto, including chairing the Community Impact Committee and the Innovation Committee, in addition to serving as a Trustee on joint governmental taskforces and leading governance efforts on assisting troubled entities.

Ms. Shaw also serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Cashplus Bank in the United Kingdom.

Following Francesca's appointment to the Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Board of Directors, the number of independent directors rises to nine out of eleven. This appointment also reflects the Board's progress in terms of gender diversity, bringing female representation amongst independent directors to 56% (five of nine).

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

favicon.png?sn=TO20187&sd=2021-09-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canaccord-genuity-group-inc-announces-appointment-of-francesca-shaw-to-its-board-of-directors-301385777.html

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO20187&Transmission_Id=202109271315PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO20187&DateId=20210927
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment