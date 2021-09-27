Logo
Walmart Selects Epic to Help Customers Simplify Their Healthcare

Business Wire
Sep 27, 2021
Walmart today announced a new partnership with Epic, the most widely-used and comprehensive health records system, to help make it simple for customers to live healthier. Through this single, unified system, Walmart Health will engage patients, healthcare professionals, insurance carriers and other stakeholders while enhancing communication, personalization and information sharing amongst healthcare professionals and patients utilizing a patient portal. Epic’s platform will support all of Walmart’s health and wellness lines of businesses as it is rolled out and will first be implemented in four new Walmart Health Centers opening in Florida in early 2022.

“Our vision to provide best in class healthcare, anywhere, anytime includes a seamless experience for our customers, healthcare professional partners and associates. Leveraging best in class partners like Epic and their technology platform will assist us in providing a unified health record across care settings, geographies and multiple sources of health data,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “The Epic system complements our omnichannel healthcare offerings – letting customers and healthcare professionals access care and health records to lead to more personalized care.”

Epic is used by more than 2,000 hospitals and 45,000 clinics, including most U.S. News & World Report’s top-ranked hospitals and medical schools. To date, a majority of the U.S. population have their medical records in an Epic system. Epic’s online portal allows patients to securely access their health information, communicate with their providers, schedule appointments, and pay bills on their phone or computer.

“We’re excited to power Walmart’s vision to bring comprehensive, accessible healthcare to patients across the country,” said Alan Hutchison, vice president of population health at Epic. “Across medical, dental and virtual care, patients will have a unified experience—both within Walmart Health clinics and as they move across the nation’s healthcare ecosystem. Providers will have new ways to collaborate with patients, payers, and each other more effectively, so they can work cooperatively to manage a patient’s care journey.”

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com%2Fwalmart and on Twitter at twitter.com%2Fwalmart.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005690/en/

