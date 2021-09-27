Logo
Tech Elevator, Greater Cleveland Partnership to Host Virtual 'Women in Tech' Event

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tech+Elevator, an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce, is hosting a free virtual roundtable for women in tech during the Greater Cleveland Partnership’s Tech Week 2021. The Women+In+Tech event will take place on Tuesday, September 28 from 7:30 AM-10:00 AM EDT.

“Women are a growing and mighty force in the tech industry, and Tech Elevator is proud to put these leaders front and center during Tech Week 2021,” said Anthony Hughes, co-founder and CEO of Tech Elevator. “Our goal is to make sure everyone has access to the skills and connections to excel in this industry. By partnering with the Greater Cleveland Partnership, we’ll ensure that our industry becomes a more inclusive and truly collaborative space.”

The Women In Tech event invites current or aspiring technology professionals to meet with and hear from other women who are successfully engaged in technology professions, representing many organizations, levels, and roles.

Throughout the morning, attendees will participate in a series of sessions hosted by female technology leaders on a number of topics, including experiences from their career journeys, education, engagement, capability building, leadership, and more.

The confirmed speakers for the event are:

  • Kim Snipes, Chief Information Officer of Consumer, Digital, and Investment Technology and Services for KeyBank
  • Ivy Chin, Chief Technology Officer of Sherwin-Williams
  • Michelle Tomallo, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of FIT Technologies
  • Angie Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Visible

“Tech Elevator has been a valued Tech Week collaborator for the past three years. Once again, they have organized a strong Women in Tech event with an exceptional line-up of tech luminaries,” said Doug Wenger, Executive in Residence for Greater Cleveland Partnership’s tech program. “I encourage our community to attend this event and hear from these women who are all inspirational tech leaders.”

Founded in 2015, Tech Elevator has successfully helped more than 2,000 graduates acquire the skills to land software development roles in over 540 companies nationwide. Acquired by Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) in 2020, Tech Elevator prioritizes transparency and accountability in education and is an industry leader in technology education and job placement outcomes.

Tech Elevator’s coding and career prep bootcamps are taught by experienced instructors and provide students with the relevant skills and industry insight to qualify for a high-paying, in-demand career after just 14 weeks. Tech Elevator consistently produces some of the highest graduation and placement percentages among its competitors, with the most recent results showing an audited graduation rate of 95% and job placement rate of 90%.

For more information or to register for the roundtable, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fwomen-in-tech-greater-cleveland-partnership-tech-week-2021-tickets-170005780867

About Tech Elevator

Tech Elevator – a Stride company – is an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Through our 14-week, full-time, in-person and National Live Remote immersive online coding bootcamps, we teach students from a wide variety of backgrounds to become software developers while helping them build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections through our Pathway Program™ to land a meaningful job in tech. Founded in 2015 with a focus on quality and care in everything we do, Tech Elevator has placed over 1,900 graduates into software development roles in over 430 companies nationwide. We have consistently been an industry leader for job placement outcomes and are committed to a proactive approach to transparency and accountability in education. Tech Elevator was acquired by Stride, Inc. in 2020. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.techelevator.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210927005751r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005751/en/

