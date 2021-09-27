Logo
New Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration Makes it Faster and Easier for E-commerce Brands to Offer Splitit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

- The addition of Salesforce Commerce Cloud means Splitit now has native integrations for five of the largest e-commerce platforms.

- Splitit integrations support e-commerce platforms for businesses ranging from the small to large enterprise retailers.

- Continued investment in key platform integrations reinforces Splitit's commitment to deliver a checkout experience that delights merchants and consumers alike.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Splitit (

ASX:SPT, Financial), the company empowering consumers to use their existing credit to spread payments over time, announced a new Salesforce Commerce Cloud integration making it faster and easier for e-commerce and retail brands to offer Splitit at checkout. The company also updated its WooCommerce plugin bringing more advanced features to the platform.

Salesforce Commerce Cloud retailers now have a faster and easier way to offer Splitit at checkout.

Splitit's Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Storefront Reference Architecture integrations were developed specifically to reduce the technical lift required to enable Splitit's installment solution to Salesforce-powered e-commerce sites. Merchants can now offer their customers the ability to use their available line of credit on their existing credit cards to pay in interest-free installments1, driving incremental sales and increasing conversion.

The new Salesforce Commerce Cloud cartridge is PCI DSS Level I compliant and offers native support for Splitit FlexFields allowing merchants to integrate Splitit checkout directly into their e-commerce checkout. There is also full support for Splitit throughout the entire customer journey showing the option for Splitit to shoppers on the product page, in the shopping cart and at checkout.

The updated Splitit WooCommerce plug-in provides a lightweight and easy to integrate way to bring Splitit to any WooCommerce merchant with a WordPress website. The improved plug-in delivers a better merchant and shopper experience, allowing most merchants to integrate Splitit into the checkout process. The upgraded plugin offers an easier and improved configuration. Other features include native support for Splitit FlexFields and full support for Splitit throughout the entire customer journey.

"Adding Commerce Cloud was a key priority for Splitit to be accepted by merchants around the world while strengthening our overall e-commerce presence. We expect this will help us accelerate conversations and adoption with large merchants using Commerce Cloud," notes Splitit Interim CEO John Harper. "We are in a strong position to serve businesses natively on the e-commerce platform of their choice. From the smallest to the largest global enterprise merchant -- we have a simple way for them to add Splitit to the checkout process."

With the addition of Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Storefront Reference Architecture, Splitit now has native integrations with five of the largest global e-commerce platforms including: Shopify, Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, WooCommerce and BigCommerce.

Splitit is the only buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution that keeps the consumer on the merchant site. Because Splitit is not point-of-sale financing, there is no application, redirects, pop-ups, accounts to create or extra steps added to your checkout to hinder conversion. Splitit delivers one of the fastest and frictionless checkouts with three simple steps: shoppers simply enter their credit card details, select the number of installments and click checkout.

Splitit is a global payment solution using the same payment rails as regular credit card transactions and operates on most payment gateways worldwide. Merchants choose the number of installments, offering plans up to 24 months. Splitit never charges the consumer fees or interest. And because Splitit uses the consumer's available credit on a credit card, approval rates are in line with credit card industry averages of 85% or better2. No red tape and low rejection rates mean more closed sales and less time checking out, making it Splitit ideally suited for higher-order value purchases.

Built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud and fully certified by Salesforce, Splitit is currently available at: https://www.salesforce.com/products/commerce-cloud/partner-marketplace/partners/splitit/

The new Splitit WooCommerce plug-in is available at: https://wordpress.org/plugins/splitit-installment-payments/#description

Salesforce, AppExchange, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Splitit
Splitit empowers consumers to use the hard-earned credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments over time with no applications, fees and hassle. Splitit attracts and converts higher-value customers helping merchants improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time without requiring additional approvals. Splitit serves many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants and is accepted by more than 2,800 e-commerce merchants in over 30 countries and shoppers in over 100 countries. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT.

Media Contact
Brian Blank
Splitit Global Communications
[email protected]

1 Regular credit card terms and conditions apply.
2 Worldpay, The Challenges of Online Payments

favicon.png?sn=NY20261&sd=2021-09-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-salesforce-commerce-cloud-integration-makes-it-faster-and-easier-for-e-commerce-brands-to-offer-splitit-301385912.html

SOURCE Splitit USA, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY20261&Transmission_Id=202109271457PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY20261&DateId=20210927
