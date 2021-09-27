Armada Releases Annual Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Armada Data Corporation (TSVV:ARD) reports that its annual financial results for the year ended May 31, 2021 have now been filed on SEDAR and are available to view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the company's web site www.armadadata.com.
Segmented Annual Information
|Fiscal Year Ended
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2019
May 31, 2018
|Total Revenue
$3,149,528
$3,280,998
$2,884,628
$2,951,844
|Income (loss) before taxes
$22,309
$102,926
$(22,774)
$380,910
|Income Taxes
$5,883
52,801
$14,680
$108,595
|Comprehensive Income (Loss) after Taxes
$16,426
$50,125
$(37,454)
$272,315
|Comprehensive Income (Loss) per share
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.02
|Total Assets
$1,466,452
$1,568,978
$1,265,274
$1,196,600
|Total Liabilities
$679,780
$622,030
$377,431
$355,095
|Shareholder's Equity, net of Non-controlling interests
$786,672
$946,948
$887,843
$841,505
|Dividends
$176,702
NIL
NIL
NIL
The Company's total revenue decreased by 4% in 2021 to $3,149,528 from $3,280,998 in 2020.
The Company reported comprehensive income of $16,426, due to the following:
- The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the office closing and most staff working from home for the period of March 18 to July 31, 2020, then again on November 16, 2020 to date. As most Canadians were not driving during these periods, insurance claims were close to non-existent, resulting in some staff layoffs in the Insurance Division, and a decrease in revenue. When permitted by the provincial government and public health guidelines, management will permit full staff to return. New car dealers across the country either closed their doors and worked remotely or reduced their sales staff. And due to an international problem of manufacturing computer chips, automobile production slowed, with the resulting effect of little new car inventory, which in turn had a detrimental effect on CarCostCanada's revenues.
Selected Quarterly Information
|Fiscal Year
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
|Quarter
Ended
May-31
Feb-28
Nov-30
Aug-31
May-31
Feb-29
Nov-30
Aug-31
|Total Revenue
713,200
636,780
797,470
1,002,078
609,210
922,113
974,475
775,200
|Comprehensive
(Loss) Income before taxes
(134,696)
(76,809)
7,507
226,307
(133,491)
56,904
81,648
97,865
|Comprehensive Income per share
$(0.01)
$0.00
$0.00
$0.01
$(0.01)
$0.00
$0.00
$0.01
Revenues earned by divisions were as follows:
2021
2020
|Insurance Services
$1,495,468
$ 1,607,899
|CarCostCanada
1,309,218
1,437,435
|IT Services
344,842
235,664
|Total Revenue
$ 3,149,528
$3,280,998
Liquidity
Based on a year-end cash position of $431,563, accounts receivable of $459,963, and accounts payable of $366,399, the company is in a positive cash position. By continuing to manage expenses efficiently during the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath, management expects that the Company's positive cash position will continue through fiscal 2022, and through the new car automobile industry's recovery from the pandemic.
Outlook
COVID-19 emerged in December 2019 and subsequently spread worldwide, leading to the World Health Organization's declaration of a COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, Canadian federal and provincial governments and businesses have mandated various measures, including: travel restrictions, restrictions on public gatherings, stay-at-home orders and advisories, and the quarantine of people who may have been exposed to the virus. The Company has and will continue to follow all federal and provincial guidelines mandated to combat this pandemic.
The Company's goals are to continue to increase top line sales and revenues from all divisions, establish a bigger presence on social media platforms and find new and unique ways to leverage client bases from our three divisions. Methods of achieving these goals include:
- Building out a better and more effective online new car pricing platform for our partners like RBC Drive, to drive more new car buyers into the CarCostCanada membership group.
- Finding more products and services to monetize more CarCostCanada members, similar to our lead generation services and our eBook "The Road to a Deal".
- Improve our customer engagement mandate to result in more online visitors becoming CarCostCanada members.
- Continue to maintain and sustain the CarCostCanada new car dealership network and strive to monetize a larger percentage of our members, despite the new vehicle inventory shortage.
- Maintain and improve the Company's relationships with some of the largest insurance companies in Canada and continue to grow the number of insurance companies using the proprietary claims processing services pioneered by Armada Insurance Services.
