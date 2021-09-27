SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PolarityTE, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against PolarityTE, Inc. (“PolarityTE” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PTE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 30, 2020 and August 23, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 23, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. PolarityTE’s Investigational New Drug Application for SkinTE failed to provide sufficient information on Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) items. Based on this deficiency, the FDA was unlikely to approve SkinTE based on the New Drug Application. The Company materially overstated the likelihood of SkinTE achieving regulatory approval. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements throughout the class period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about PolarityTE, investors suffered damages.

