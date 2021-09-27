SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HOMB, SC, MSON, and SBKK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Happy Bancshares, Inc. ("Happy Bancshares"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of HOMB stock for each Happy Bancshares share they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by HOMB. If you own HOMB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/homb

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc., via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $41.50 per share in cash for each share of SC common stock that they hold. If you own SC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sc

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bioventus Inc. ("Bioventus"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, MSON shareholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus stock, or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of MSON common stock they hold, subject to proration. If you own MSON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mson

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by CVB Financial Corp. ("CVB"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SBKK shareholders will receive $2.69 in cash and 0.6970 shares of CVB stock for each Suncrest share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $16.47 based upon CVB's September 24, 2021 closing price of $19.77. If you own SBKK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sbkk

