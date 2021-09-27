Telefonica España and Oracle Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Cloud Adoption

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Telefonica España and Oracle Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Cloud Adoption

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Telecommunications giant migrates databases to Oracle Exadata [email protected] to consolidate mission-critical business systems and develop next-generation communications services

PR Newswire

MADRID and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021

MADRID and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and Telefonica España today announced a multi-year collaboration to accelerate the telecoms company's cloud adoption and the development of new communication services for consumers and businesses.

Oracle_Logo.jpg

Telefonica will migrate the bulk of its Oracle Database systems to Oracle Exadata [email protected], building a dedicated cloud platform on-premises to support provisioning and delivery of new services, as well as Telefonica's mission-critical operational and commercial systems including its BSS and OSS platforms and applications, business intelligence systems, CRM, billing and revenue management.

The collaboration is part of a multi-year initiative by Telefonica to consolidate the technology infrastructure that underpins its communications network into a shared, open-standard platform designed to support its growing digital services portfolio, including new services around Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, and services co-hosted with ISVs and network partners.

Oracle Exadata [email protected] is an on-premises deployment option of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service that is delivered as a managed cloud service in Telefonica's own data centers, enabling Telefonica to consolidate mission-critical systems in a single platform while complying with data residency regulations, meeting latency requirements, and helping to significantly reduce operational costs.

Oracle plans to provide a secure, highly available platform based on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) that enables Telefonica to integrate data across its operations in order to streamline the development and delivery of new services; augment service capabilities with technologies such as AI and machine learning; and allow services to be scaled according to market demand.

"Digitalization and connectivity are reshaping how we work and live, and Telefonica is transforming its business to support our customers in this new world. As we tap into these new opportunities, we need to consolidate and simplify our technology infrastructure to make us nimbler, more agile and more adaptable, and this is where our collaboration with Oracle comes in," said Fidel Jesús Fernández, Director, Technologies and IT Transformation, Telefonica España. "Oracle [email protected] provides us with the flexibility we need to build a robust, extensible cloud platform in our own data centers that is scalable and elastic to meet the changing needs of our business."

"Telecoms companies are having to reimagine their business models as they navigate changing customer expectations, capture new markets and become both service providers and enablers. Telefonica is one of the companies at the forefront of this change, and we are excited to bring the power and flexibility of Oracle [email protected] to support Telefonica and its partners as they deliver the next generation of digital services to consumers and businesses," said Albert Triola, Senior Vice President Support Renewal Sales EMEA & Country Leader, Oracle Spain.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

favicon.png?sn=SF20343&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telefonica-espana-and-oracle-announce-collaboration-to-accelerate-cloud-adoption-301385851.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF20343&Transmission_Id=202109271500PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF20343&DateId=20210927
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment