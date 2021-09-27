22nd Century to Participate in September and October 2021 Investor Conferences

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology and intellectual property company focused on improving health and wellness through plant science, today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the months of September and October 2021:



On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 8:50 a.m. ET, the Company will host a fireside chat at the BTIG Cannabis Conference. BTIG-hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.





On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Company will conduct a virtual presentation at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event Conference. A webcast will be available via a link on the Company’s Investor Relations website under the Events subtab at: www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events





On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET, the Company will be present at the 2021 Dawson James Sixth Small Cap Growth Stock Conference. A webcast of the group presentation will be available via the Company’s Investor Relations website under the Events subtab at: www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events



During his presentations, James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group, will highlight the Company’s business development, commercialization, and value creation efforts across its three high-value plant-based franchises. He will discuss plans for commercializing VLN® reduced nicotine content cigarettes in the U.S. and international markets, expectations for monetizing proprietary hemp/cannabis plant lines and IP by the end of this year, and the Company’s development plans following its recently announced entry into the specialty hops market.

Institutional investors and those invited to attend these virtual conference events may request one-on-one meetings with representatives of the Company, where offered, through the respective conference hosts or by contacting 22nd Century Group’s investor relations team via [email protected].

22nd Century Group, Inc. ( XXII) is a leading agricultural biotechnology and intellectual property company focused on improving health and wellness through plant science. 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver value to its customers in the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary tobacco, hemp/cannabis and hop plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits. 22nd Century was founded to build intellectual property related to nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant and to commercialize its proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants, which have become the cornerstone of FDA’s Comprehensive Plan to address the enormous amount of death and disease caused by addiction to smoking. The Company has also begun to leverage its plant science expertise and existing partnerships to create and commercialize new, proprietary hemp/cannabis and hop plants to optimize their genetics and create valuable new intellectual property.

