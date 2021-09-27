Kaman Composites - Wichita Completes Delivery of 1500th Inlet Unit for Boeing CH-47 Program

Kaman Composites - Wichita, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of Kaman Corporation ( NYSE:KAMN, Financial), celebrated the delivery of the 1500th inlet unit for the CH-47 Boeing Program at the end of August. Originally developed in the late 1950s, the well-known Chinook CH-47 is among the heaviest lifting helicopters in operation today.

“The CH-47 inlets exemplify our strong history of supporting defense programs for major OEMs like Boeing,” said Shawn Hawks, General Manager, Kaman Composites - Wichita. “We have a dedicated and highly experienced workforce, including many who have been here since this program’s inception more than 30 years ago. They take a tremendous amount of pride in their work on this program.”

The Kaman manufactured inlets are a vital application on the CH-47 Chinook helicopter and its derivatives, operated in many countries around the world. The two largest users of this helicopter are the U.S. Army and the British Royal Air Force. Production of new aircraft, as well as modifications to some of the existing CH-47 fleet, are planned over the next few years, according to Forecast International.

“Kaman is a recognized aerospace supplier for many defense programs, encompassing both fixed-wing and rotorcraft platforms. The most impressive aspect of this program is the longevity of the Chinook and the ability of the Kaman team to sustain the highest level of support for a program that is not only vital to our military but also to a number of allied partners around the world,” added Malissa Nesmith, Senior Business Development Director, Kaman Composite Structures. “Knowing that we are part of the production of such an important asset to our service men and women motivates our staff to produce the best product possible.”

About Kaman Composites Structures

Kaman Composite Structures (KCS) is an operating division of Kaman Corporation. With AS9100 Rev. D registered facilities located in Bennington, Vermont, and Wichita, Kansas, KCS offers a full line of services in composites, ranging from design, prototyping and testing to full production of composite components and assemblies. KCS companies fabricate components for the defense, aerospace, and commercial markets, as well as the medical industry, and are Nadcap accredited for composite processing, NDI, and chemical processing. KCS also provides MRO composite repair services under its FAA certified Part 145 repair station in Wichita, Kansas.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com

