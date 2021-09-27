Logo
Honeywell Bolsters Digital Automation Capabilities In Life Sciences Through Acquisition Of Performix Inc.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Performix's manufacturing execution system software will strengthen and expand Honeywell's portfolio of solutions for the life sciences industry

- Software helps pharmaceutical and biotech customers optimize complex manufacturing processes

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced it has acquired privately held Performix Inc., a provider of manufacturing execution system (MES) software for the pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotech industries. The acquisition builds on Honeywell's strategy to create the world's leading integrated software platform for customers within the life sciences industry who are striving to achieve faster compliance, improved reliability, and better production throughput at the highest levels of quality.

The Performix MES software will join Honeywell's large and growing portfolio of automation solutions for the life sciences industry, including the recently acquired Sparta Systems quality management software (QMS) and Honeywell's Experion® Process Knowledge System. The combined offerings will address life sciences customer needs across their product life cycles – from automation project execution to optimal production to sustainable quality.

"Performix's manufacturing execution system software allows us to expand our capabilities and further accelerate Honeywell's connected life sciences vision of integrating data from multiple systems into a manufacturing ecosystem that assures quality, compliance and efficiency," said Ujjwal Kumar, president of Honeywell Process Solutions. "Honeywell can now offer customers a tailored solution designed for their specific industry that combines process automation, production management, quality management and data analytics into a single software suite."

Performix's MES platform offers a modular set of capabilities that addresses key components in the manufacturing process. The platform supports product manufacturing through digital procedure and batch applications that include the product recipe, workflow instructions and lot numbers for traceability. The platform also supplies compliance and auditability information while supporting business needs such as analytics, analysis, and manufacturing intelligence.

"Adding Performix's industry-leading manufacturing execution system software to Honeywell's already robust portfolio will further Honeywell's ability to deliver critical solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers as they digitally transform their operations," said Sham Afzalpurkar, president and chief executive officer of Performix Inc. "As a combined business, Performix will benefit from Honeywell's global scale and robust customer base. Together, we can accelerate product expansion to deliver a global set of digital solutions that address today's increased manufacturing complexity."

Performix Inc. is headquartered in Houston, with additional offices in India. The company serves some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Performix's senior leadership team is expected to join Honeywell. Terms of the deal were not disclosed and there is no change to Honeywell's financial outlook as a result of the acquisition.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:




Media

Investor Relations

Mike Hockey

Reena Vaidya

(832) 285 4933

(704) 627 6200

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY20236&sd=2021-09-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-bolsters-digital-automation-capabilities-in-life-sciences-through-acquisition-of-performix-inc-301385943.html

SOURCE Honeywell

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY20236&Transmission_Id=202109271605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY20236&DateId=20210927
