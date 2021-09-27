Honeywell Bolsters Digital Automation Capabilities In Life Sciences Through Acquisition Of Performix Inc.

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced it has acquired privately held Performix Inc., a provider of manufacturing execution system (MES) software for the pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotech industries. The acquisition builds on Honeywell's strategy to create the world's leading integrated software platform for customers within the life sciences industry who are striving to achieve faster compliance, improved reliability, and better production throughput at the highest levels of quality.

The Performix MES software will join Honeywell's large and growing portfolio of automation solutions for the life sciences industry, including the recently acquired Sparta Systems quality management software (QMS) and Honeywell's Experion® Process Knowledge System. The combined offerings will address life sciences customer needs across their product life cycles – from automation project execution to optimal production to sustainable quality.

"Performix's manufacturing execution system software allows us to expand our capabilities and further accelerate Honeywell's connected life sciences vision of integrating data from multiple systems into a manufacturing ecosystem that assures quality, compliance and efficiency," said Ujjwal Kumar, president of Honeywell Process Solutions. "Honeywell can now offer customers a tailored solution designed for their specific industry that combines process automation, production management, quality management and data analytics into a single software suite."

Performix's MES platform offers a modular set of capabilities that addresses key components in the manufacturing process. The platform supports product manufacturing through digital procedure and batch applications that include the product recipe, workflow instructions and lot numbers for traceability. The platform also supplies compliance and auditability information while supporting business needs such as analytics, analysis, and manufacturing intelligence.

"Adding Performix's industry-leading manufacturing execution system software to Honeywell's already robust portfolio will further Honeywell's ability to deliver critical solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers as they digitally transform their operations," said Sham Afzalpurkar, president and chief executive officer of Performix Inc. "As a combined business, Performix will benefit from Honeywell's global scale and robust customer base. Together, we can accelerate product expansion to deliver a global set of digital solutions that address today's increased manufacturing complexity."

Performix Inc. is headquartered in Houston, with additional offices in India. The company serves some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Performix's senior leadership team is expected to join Honeywell. Terms of the deal were not disclosed and there is no change to Honeywell's financial outlook as a result of the acquisition.

