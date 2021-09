FMC Corporation announces dates for third quarter 2021 earnings release and webcast conference call

PR Newswire

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today it will release its third quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website https://investors.fmc.com.

The company will host a webcast conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET that is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Third Quarter Conference Call Details:

Internet broadcast: https://investors.fmc.com

Passcode: FMC

Dial-in telephone numbers:

US Toll Free: 1-844-750-4894

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657

Other International: 1-412-317-5290

A replay of the call will be available via the internet and telephone from 11:00 a.m. ET on November 3, 2021 until November 24, 2021.

Internet replay: https://investors.fmc.com

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

Other International: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10160493

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of FMC, which is substantially influenced by the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on FMC's customers and suppliers and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts us will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Additional factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2020 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of these factors as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

