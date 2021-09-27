Logo
Leidos Partnership Delivers MHS GENESIS Health Record to Hawaii

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Team Successfully Deploys System to Five Additional Military Commands

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2021

RESTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health today announced it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record to an additional 4,800 clinicians and other providers as part of its most recent Wave deployment to 130 locations in Hawaii.

leidos_logo_4817_21071_.jpg

"Our team remains committed to the safety and well-being of all those involved in our deployments, especially during this challenging time," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "The clinicians and providers at these locations are not only battling COVID-19, they are doing so while implementing a new electronic health record. These dedicated individuals are the ultimate example of what it means to provide the best possible care to patients."

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new electronic health record (EHR), and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) since 2015. MHS GENESIS is currently live and operational at more than 1,000 locations with approximately 65,000 total active users.

"In the midst of the pandemic, the MHS GENESIS team along with the staff at these locations remain committed to delivering a single, common federal EHR," said Holly Joers, PEO DHMS. "We applaud their enduring focus and commitment to patient-centered care."

MHS GENESIS is being deployed across the continental United States and overseas through a total of 23 waves. Each Wave will target a specific region over one year, with an average of three hospitals and numerous physical locations for each Wave. This approach enables the DOD to take full advantage of lessons learned from prior Waves to maximize subsequent Waves' efficiencies. Full deployment of MHS GENESIS is expected by the end of calendar year 2023.

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About LPDH
The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners - Leidos, Cerner Corporation, Accenture and Henry Schein One - along with approximately 30 supporting businesses. Together, they deliver an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, Cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for DOD and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

Melissa Dueñas


(571) 526-6850


[email protected]




Thomas Doheny


(571) 474-4735


[email protected]




Brandon VerVelde


(571) 526-6257


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH20115&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-partnership-delivers-mhs-genesis-health-record-to-hawaii-301385901.html

SOURCE Leidos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH20115&Transmission_Id=202109271630PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH20115&DateId=20210927
