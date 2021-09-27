PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. ( NYSE:PWR, Financial) announced today that Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishman, on September 30, 2021 at 10:25 a.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events ) .

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC

Quanta Services, Inc.

(713) 341-7260

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quanta-services-to-participate-in-the-wolfe-research-utilities-midstream-and-clean-energy-conference-301385997.html

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.